Coka Brothers Partners Ambpetrol to Boost Oil Recovery with New Technology

A Nigerian oil servicing company, Coka Brothers Chemicals Ltd, has entered into a new partnership with a Venezuela-based petroleum products company Ambpetrol to introduce an affordable way of boosting crude oil production and cleaning clogged pipelines without harming the environment or needing heavy equipment.

The new technology, known as Ambexotherm, is coming at a time when Nigeria is looking for ways to revive oil wells that have stopped producing and improve those that are underperforming.

This move supports the ongoing efforts by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to raise the country’s crude oil output and get more value from existing oil fields.

Speaking during the announcement of the partnership, the Chief Executive Officer of Coka Brothers, Mr. Ifeakandu Nwachukwu, said that the new method would make a big difference in how oil is recovered in Nigeria and across West Africa.

According to him, the Ambexotherm technology uses a smart chemical reaction that produces heat and nitrogen gas right inside the oil well. The process, he said, helps to loosen thick, stubborn crude oil that is usually hard to extract. He added that it works both on land and in offshore fields, and doesn’t require building any new plants or complex surface equipment.

Nwachukwu explained that with this new approach, old oil wells that were considered useless can now be reopened, adding that the technology also improves how oil flows through the underground rock and makes it easier to access reserves that were previously out of reach.

“The process is safe and environmentally friendly, with no harmful gases released into the air. This technology isn’t just another oilfield project, it is a smarter, cleaner way to do what we’ve been doing for decades, which is getting oil out of the ground. But now, we can do it with less damage, less cost and more results,” Nwachukwu said.

He added that the chemical solutions used in the Ambexotherm method are gentle on the soil and the pipelines. Unlike traditional methods that rely on strong acids or hazardous chemicals, he said that the solution is carefully designed to avoid corrosion and pollution.

He emphasised that it also helps break down the wax, sludge, and rust that usually block oil pipelines.

“We have a tested and trusted technology in our hands, that is suitable for a wide range of oil wells, the deep or shallow, the horizontal or vertical oil wells, and it can also be used to fix pressure problems in pipelines to ensure smoother and more consistent oil flow.

“What sets this approach apart is its minimal impact on the environment. The process produces no harmful emissions like carbon dioxide or sulphur compounds, and it contains no chlorine, no hydrogen peroxide, and no chemicals that cause clay to swell or damage the rock formation.

“We believe this is the future of oil recovery in Nigeria. It’s cleaner, safer and more effective. We’re proud to be leading this change,” Nwachukwu added.

With many oil-producing countries now focusing on greener and more efficient methods, the collaboration between Coka Brothers and Ambpetrol may mark a new chapter in how Nigeria manages its oil resources and bring new life to forgotten wells which would help the country meet its production goals in a sustainable way.