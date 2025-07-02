Beyond Limits Coach, Olumide Ajibolade, Heads NNL Super 8 Technical Study Team

The Nigerian National League (NNL) has announced the appointment of Olumide Ajibolade, Head Coach of Beyond Limits Football Club, Remo, Ogun State, as the Chairman of the Technical Study Team for the upcoming NNL Super 8 tournament.

Ajibolade will be joined by Okechukwu Ejeh, Head Coach of Abia Comets FC, Umuahia, and Aminu Musa, Head Coach of FC Basira, Lafia, who will serve as supporting members of the team.

According to NNL Chairman, George Aluo, the trio have been tasked with analyzing all matches played during the Super Eight and compiling a comprehensive Technical Report.

This report will be presented and discussed at the NNL Pre-Season Seminar, scheduled ahead of the 2025/2026 season.

“We carefully identified these coaches based on their outstanding performance during the regular season. Their technical insights will be valuable to all clubs ahead of the new campaign,” Aluo said. “This initiative aligns with international standards, and as the most important league in the country, the NNL is committed to adopting best practices.”

The NNL Super Eight will run from July 5 to July 12 in Asaba, Delta State. The week-long tournament will feature the top eight teams competing for promotion to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

Participating teams include: Doma FC, Wikki Tourists, Barau FC, Yobe Desert Stars, Kun Khalifa FC, Warri Wolves, Crown FC and Osun United FC.

The technical study initiative is part of broader efforts by the NNL to improve coaching standards, match analysis, and overall club development in Nigeria’s second-tier football league.