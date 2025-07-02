Bauchi Calls for Investment in Agriculture, Llivestock, Mineral Resources Sectors

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

In opening up the state for agricultural investment and economic structure, the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has assured the people that mechanisms have been put in place to secure and protect businesses which have overtime enjoyed the support of the state government.

He said the state is not only one of the secured states in the North-east, but in Nigeria as a whole, as it is on record that movements of people and services are taking place without hindrances or iota of fear, molestation, attacks or even harsh words.

Mohammed stated this in Abuja Wednesday when he declared open the Bauchi State Economic and Investment Summit Roadshow with the theme ‘Rebuilding a resilient economy, optimizing investment and partnership.’

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Mohammed Auwal Jatau, the governor stated that in line with the perspective of the state’s 2024 – 2033 plan, the summit is in alignment with the overall national development agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In noting that local and foreign investors have been signing MoUs with the state government, he said a foundation on which the people can ride on comfortably without having an iota of doubt as far as business, tribe or security of their investments are concerned, has been well grounded.

According to him, the state government has already opened doors for the largely accessible rural and agrarian areas and markets and is providing access to the communities based on its clear vision for the state.

He said: “Bauchi State is one of the secured states not only in the North-east, but the whole of Nigeria. You can check the records and you’d see that people can move every inch of Bauchi State by road without being hindered and without fear of any molestation, attacks or even harsh words coming from anybody.

“We have a lot of investors coming to sign MoUs with us. There are lots of international business companies coming to partner with us. We have signed a lot of things.

“For the past six years, we are putting together agricultural and economic structure to liberate the state and put it on the path of growth. We have opened doors for the largely accessible rural and agrarian areas and markets, and providing access to the communities based on the clear vision for the state.

“In line with the perspective of the state’s 2024- 2033 plan, the summit is in alignment with the overall national development agenda and sustainable development goals.

“It has become imperative to leverage on the abundant potentials we have in agriculture, livestock, mineral resources, oil and gas, and large human capital base.”