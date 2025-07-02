Angulo Seite Wins Yucateco Boxing League, Recieves N50m Prize Money 

Angulo Seite Boxing Club has emerged champions of the Yucateco Boxing League Season 2. The campaign which climaxed in Ogun State on Monday attracted hundreds of boxing fans and stakeholders, with top boxers and the best overall team carting home prize monies after what has been described as the most competitive edition of the Olympic-styled boxing showdown.

The dramatic grand finale held in Shagamu, culminated with the big pay day for the young pugilists. The champions’ night gave raise to financial gains in the squared ropes sports as boxers who finished tops in various weight classes received N2 million each.

The first and second runners up in the 13 weight classes received One million Naira and Five hundred thousand Naira respectively.

It was a defining moment for boxers in the colors of Angulo Seite Boxing Club, after they edged Ogbas Families BC in a straight fight for the crown. The champions edged their rivals on record number of fights executed despite both teams tied on points after the penultimate contest in

Ijebu-Igbo.

The champions were rewarded with the sum of N50 million as a team; the best individual honour – the most valuable boxer went to Samuel Dahunsi of Ogbas Families BC who received a land valued at N20 million in Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

The highly successful second season of the first ever Olympic-styled boxing league in Africa had over 300 boxers, representing the 12 accredited boxing clubs, and over 520 bouts were decided in the tournament which started in August 2024.

Chief Executive Officer, Yucateco Boxing Promotions, Honorable Omolei Imadu, expressed excitement with the success achieved, stating that the initiative, which produced national champions during the last National Sports Festival in Ogun State, will be enhanced with new innovations and financial incentives.

In his words: ” My aim is to drive a sustainable model for boxing development in the country, hence the resolve to create a league system to support these young boxers”.

” I will be contesting to be on the board of the Nigeria Boxing Federation in the forthcoming election, at that level i will be able to initiate an holistic mechanism to advance the sports across the board”. Imadu added.

As the curtain falls in YBL season two, Yucateco Boxing Promotions, in his quest to keep the athletes busy before the new season in October, will launch the first of its kind ‘inter local government tournament’ this July alongside the fight night showcase events in Ogun and Ekiti states.