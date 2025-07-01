Uzodimma to Showcase Imo at UN Global Compact in Spain

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, will tomorrow, Wednesday, July 2, address a high-level United Nations(UN) Global Compact roundtable in Seville, Spain, where he will showcase the state’s innovative economic models.

The roundtable, organised by the UN Global Compact, is themed, “Driving Business Leadership in Sustainable Finance in Uncertain Times.” Global finance and development leaders at the event will address critical challenges and identify investment opportunities to bridge the financing gap for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Low and Middle-Income Countries (LMICs).

Governor Uzodimma was specifically invited to the event to share Imo State’s experience in creating innovative economic opportunities. The invitation letter noted, “Given Imo State’s commitment to sustainable development and your leadership in fostering economic development, your insights would be invaluable.”

Speaking on the upcoming event, Imo State Commissioner for Information, Public Orientation, and Strategy, Hon. Declan Emelumba, described the invitation as “well deserved,” attributing it to the “giant strides” the governor has recorded in the state’s economic and infrastructural development.

He said the governor will share Imo State’s experience with its creative initiatives designed to stimulate the local economy, highlighting the Skill-Up Imo programme and the OKOBI business model.

Emelumba noted that in the last five years, Governor Uzodimma has made palpable investments in infrastructure, leading to the construction of more than 150 durable roads and the revival of the health and education sectors, among other key achievements.

The commissioner added that the OKOBI model and the Skill-Up Imo programme represent a “bottom-up” approach to job creation and economic stimulation, which enhances indigenous capabilities and local development.