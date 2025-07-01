Troops Apprehend Suspected Terrorists’ Logistics Supplier, Intercept Major Supplies

•Shinkafi volunteer forces kill bandit kingpin, Danbokolo, 173 fighters in Zamfara

•Confusion mounts over killing of policemen

George Okoh in Makurdi and Linus Aleke in Abuja





The military revealed that troops of the Joint Task Force, North-east, Operation Hadin Kai, deployed to Sector 3 in Monguno, Borno State, intercepted a vehicle conveying supplies suspected to be for terrorist logistics.

The military also disclosed that one suspected terrorist logistics supplier was arrested, and several items were recovered from him.

The arrests came as Shinkafi Volunteer Forces, reportedly, killed notorious bandit kingpin, Kachalla Yellow Danbokolo, and 173 other fighters, who had terrorised Zamfara and adjoining states in the North-west zone, during a bloody gun battle.

However, at least four mobile policemen were, reportedly, killed on Sunday afternoon by armed herders at Udei community, in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, in a statement, said items recovered from the terrorist collaborator included 65 litres of petrol, four bags of rice, five bags of groundnuts, four bags of NPK fertiliser, some yam tubers, seven motorcycle headlights, 10 solar lights, 2,000 empty cement bags, four solar panels, and one mobile phone.

Kangye also said in Kaduna State, “troops of 2 Battalion on escort duty in Birnin Gwari recovered an AK-47 rifle loaded with 30 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition after engaging fleeing armed men on a motorcycle.

“Also, troops of 1 Brigade of Operation Fansan Yamma in Zamfara State neutralised a terrorist kingpin identified as Mai Dada during a counterattack in Maru LGA.

“Meanwhile, in Edo State, a criminal suspect in Etsako Central LGA was arrested with a pump-action gun and cutlasses.”

Kangye stated that troops of JTF Operation Safe Haven conducted an offensive operation in Tangur, Kwakas, Horop, Tulus, Jinak, and Hok village in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

He said during the operation, troops exploited the mountainous areas with the aid of UAVs/drones and recovered one dane gun abandoned by criminals upon sighting the troops.

Shinkafi Volunteer Forces Kill Notorious Bandit Kingpin, Danbokolo, 173 Fighters

Shinkafi Volunteer Forces killed a notorious bandit kingpin, Kachalla Yellow Danbokolo, and 173 other fighters.

Security sources confirmed the death of the vicious bandit kingpin, stating that his demise at the hands of local security forces led to widespread jubilation in Zamfara and many parts of the Northwest.

Locals familiar with his penchant for bloodletting described him as the most dreaded bandit in the zone, more dangerous than his cousin, Bello Turji, who reportedly acted as his spokesperson.

However, there was scant information on the level of involvement of the Department of State Services (DSS) in planning and executing the operation that eliminated nearly 200 bandits, including the notorious kingpin.

Another security source said Danbokolo, who sustained serious gun injuries during the attack, died over the weekend and was buried on Saturday.

The source restated that Danbokolo’s death and that of several loyal fighters were being celebrated, particularly by residents of Kurya District in Shinkafi Local Government Area, whom he had terrorised for months.

A villager stated, “We are in a celebration mood. It’s hard to believe that Danbokolo, a man whose name used to strike fear into our hearts, is no more. I can authoritatively say that Danbokolo was the mastermind behind the violence. He was the overall commander, while Turji merely communicated his orders. Danbokolo was the executioner of all the evil deeds.

“Not only was Danbokolo killed, but at least 173 bandits loyal to him have been killed and buried within the week, and several others have fled the community. We see them running away after every raid on their hideouts.”

Another resident stated: “Known loyalists of Turji are now in a state of fear and confusion, and some are seeking to surrender as they see the end in sight. This is the first time we believe these bandits will soon be gone for good.

“Bello Turji has no hiding place, and knowing his days are numbered, he and some of his foot soldiers have begun desperately begging for amnesty.”

The sources said the strikes by the courageous volunteer forces on Turji’s main stronghold was the first since organised banditry began in the region, devastating the bandits and resulting in Danbokolo’s death.

Confusion over Killing of Policemen

Despite arecent visit by President Bola Tinubu to Benue State, at least four mobile policemen were, reportedly, killed on Sunday afternoon during armed herders attack on Udei community, Guma Local Government Area.

Udei community is less than 15 minutes’ drive from the Yelewata community that was invaded over two weeks ago by armed bandits.

It was gathered that the herdsmen launched an attacks about 11am and also attempted to storm neighbouring Daudu but were repelled by a combined team of security agencies and the youths of the area.

They were said to have invaded Asha community, where they shot sporadically, chasing people away from their farms, and it eventually escalated to Ortese, which was home to thousands of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The source disclosed that the quick intervention of the military personnel stationed in the area, who engaged the marauders in the bush, halted their move into Ortese, and no resident was killed in the renewed attack

Former acting Chairman of Benue State Universal Basic Education Board, Mr Matthew Mnyan, who confirmed the development, disclosed, “The attack started at about 11am at Asha, which is very close to Ortese. They began pursuing people from their farms, and it escalated to Ortese.

“It got to the point that the soldiers there moved in with their armoured truck, and when it became intense, they moved in another armoured truck, and they engaged them for up to one hour in the bush.

“And before you knew it, they started moving and shooting at Dudu, which is before Daudu. When I got the information, I immediately called the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), who took his men there to repel them.

“In what looked like a coordinated attack, they also attacked Udei about 2pm, and four mobile policemen were killed in the shootout. I was told that they are still around even now. They have reappeared at Ortese this evening. As we speak, people are in fear.

“When I called the Area Commander he said he had mobilised to Udei and I learnt they went in their numbers but it is getting dark and people are entertaining fear. Even the IDPs in Ortese are all in fear and calling that they need more security.”