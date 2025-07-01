TCN Adds 120MW to National Power Transmission Grid

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has said that with the activation of two newly installed power transformers at its 330/132/33 kilovolt Birnin Kebbi Transmission Substation in Kebbi State, 120mw has been added to the national grid.

General Manager, Public Affairs of the TCN, Ndidi Mbah, in a statement in Abuja, said the 100 megavolt-amperes, MVA and 150 MVA transformers were energised at 1:18 pm and 2:56 pm, respectively, on Friday, June 27, 2025.

She stated that the installation of the additional transformers has increased the substation’s capacity from 300 MVA to 450 MVA.

As a result, the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company, TCN said, now has an additional 120mw of bulk power for distribution to its customers across Kebbi, Sokoto, and surrounding areas.

The company further stated that the development also enables TCN to maintain normal bulk power supply to Niamey, Niger Republic.

“We are committed to the continued expansion and maintenance of the nation’s transmission system to ensure a more effective and efficient bulk power transmission nationwide,” the statement added.