Saudi’s Al Hilal Stun Man City in Club World Cup

Saudi Arabia have spent billions to try become a force in world football. On Monday night in Florida, celebrating supporters felt as if a small chunk of that had been repaid.

Pro League side Al-Hilal made their mark by stunning serial Premier League winners Manchester City 4-3 in an epic Club World Cupencounter.

Monday nights are more synonymous with live wrestling shows on television in the USA – but it was football that provided the big sporting show on the box this time as Marcos Leonardo’s winner sent City packing.

As former England winger Andros Townsend put it on Dazn: “Al-Hilal have shocked the world.”

For the Brazilian striker whose goal won the match, it was an emotional evening. Afterwards, he paid tribute to his mother, who is recovering after more than two months in hospital with a serious illness.

He said: “I have had a difficult time in the last two months. My mother spent 70 days in the ICU [intensive care unit].

“Today she is fine, thank God. When I scored those two goals, I thought of her. She was able to watch the game.”

Al-Hilal head coach Simone Inzaghi felt as if he was back on top of the world.

A month ago, Inzaghi left Inter Milan, three days after seeing his team thrashed 5-0 by Paris St-Germain in the Champions League final.

Having barely settled into to his new role, and without the services of key injured duo Salem Al Dasani and Aleksandar Mitrovic, he now has a huge victory to celebrate.

“The key of this result are the players, the heart they put on the pitch,” he said.

“Tonight we had to do something extraordinary because we knew how good Manchester City are. We knew we had to climb Mount Everest without oxygen and we were great.

“We played with a strong determination and we are really feeling the game. They deserved it. They fought for every ball and it gives satisfaction to the family of Al-Hilal, Saudi Arabia and the fans here with us.”