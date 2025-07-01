Sanwo-Olu, SYNLAB Boss Urge King’s College Alumni to Drive Change, Support Nation Building

Funmi Ogundare





Chief Executive Officer of SYNLAB Nigeria, Mr. Kenneth Okolie, yesterday called on alumni of King’s College, Lagos, to channel their influence, networks, and shared values toward initiatives that would create lasting social impact beyond personal success and professional achievements.

Okolie made this known at King’s College Old Boys Association (KCOBA) (class of 2025) 20 years reunion anniversary celebration themed,’ 20 Years of Brotherhood and Excellence’, held at the Shell Hall, Muson Centre, in Lagos.

He challenged the Old Boys to transform their reunion into a launchpad for bold and collaborative action.

“ The real question isn’t what have we accomplished, but what we will we stand for in this next chapter?” he said. “You already have the talent and track record. What you need now is shared intention.”

In his keynote, titled, ‘Legacy, Leadership and the Long Road Home”, he emphasised the legacy of King’s College, praising its role in producing national icons across law, governance, business, and civil service.

“King’s College does not just produce graduates; it produces nation builders,” he stated.

He urged the class to consider tangible initiatives such as an innovation to support young entrepreneurs, a healthcare outreach program for early cancer screenings in underserved areas and a mentorship platform linking undergraduates with seasoned professionals.

In his remarks, the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu who was represented by the Commissioner for Basic Education, Mr. Jamiu Tolani Alli-Balogun, appealed to the alumni to leverage their collective expertise and leadership by contributing meaningfully to the development of Lagos and Nigeria.

He praised the alumni for their enduring commitment to excellence and their contributions to society, while also reminding them of their responsibility to give back and lead change.

“While we celebrate, let us also remember the challenges we gave as a nation. The journey ahead requires collaboration, innovation and resilience,” he said, adding “As residents of Lagos, we have a unique opportunity to contribute to its growth and development.”

He commended the Class of 2005 for their ongoing initiatives in supporting their alma mater and the wider community, describing such efforts as the true mark of leadership.

Sanwo-Olu also lauded King’s College for its historic role in shaping Nigeria’s leaders, describing the institution as more than just a school, but a national legacy built on academic excellence, integrity, leadership and nation-building.

In his remarks, the President of KCOBA, Dr. Leke Osunniyi, highlighted some of the challenges they may encounter as they reach the peak of their careers, such as the risk of overconfidence.

He stressed that this is an important time for them to focus on building strong networks. “Don’t drop the ball,” he said, noting that there will also be new responsibilities to navigate as they move beyond the age of 40.

An alumnus of the college and Managing Director of Shelz Professional Services, David Apaflo, called on members of the Class of 2005 to recognise and activate the strength of their lifelong bonds.

He urged them to embrace the use of trusted networks to build lasting success, adding that their best years lie ahead.

He also called on the alumni to shift their mindset not to seek handouts from one another, but to offer value and use the collective trust built over decades to amplify it. “It’s about co-opetition,” he said, a blend of cooperation and competition that pushes each person to do his best while lifting others.

The principal of the college, Mr. Magaji Zachariah, urged the old boys to rekindle the unity that once bind them together, adding they should continue to mentor younger students, supporting school projects and keeping the spirit of the college alive in every heart that they touch.