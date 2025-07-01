Renaissance to Unveil Corporate Brand at NOG 2025 

Peter Uzoho

Current operator of the defunct Shell Petroleum Development Company Nigeria (SPDC)’s onshore assets, Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited will unveil its corporate brand at the ongoing Nigeria Oil and Gas (NOG) Energy Week 2025, taking place in Abuja.

The company said in a statement that the unveiling marks a defining moment for Renaissance which emerged in March 2025 as the operator of the SPDC Joint Venture, following the $2.4 billion acquisition by Renaissance Africa Energy Holdings Limited, a consortium of leading Nigerian independents: ND Western, Aradel Energy, First E&P, Waltersmith Petroleum, and international partner, Petrolin Trading Limited.

Speaking ahead of the brand launch, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Renaissance, Tony Attah, said “Renaissance is more than a name, it is a bold declaration of intent. It represents a new era of Nigerian-led energy leadership, built on excellence, sustainability, and a deep commitment to national development.”

According to the Renaissance helmsman, the company aims to become Africa’s leading energy company, enabling energy security and industrialisation in a sustainable manner.

Renaissance’s asset base includes 15 onshore and three shallow-water Oil Mining Leases (OMLs), including Nigeria’s two biggest export terminals – Bonny Oil and Gas Terminal in Rivers State, and Forcados Oil Terminal in Delta State.

The statement said the brand unveiling at NOG 2025 will showcase Renaissance’s new identity, vision, core values, and strategic direction to a global audience of policymakers, investors, and industry leaders.

The company’s logo, already launched earlier this year, was described as a symbol of innovation, unity, and ambition to be Africa’s leading energy company.

“We begin this chapter with hope for a more inclusive, resilient, and impactful future. Our journey aligns with the Federal Government’s priorities to boost oil and gas output, deepen Nigerian content, and drive economic growth through energy”, Attah added.