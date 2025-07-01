Oyetola Inaugurates 11-Man NPA Governing Board, Urges Institutional Reforms

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday, inaugurated an 11-man Governing Board for the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), following their appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The inauguration, Oyetola stressed, aligns with the President’s vision to reposition key government institutions for optimal performance.

He said that the Board’s role was critical in enhancing trade facilitation, improving transparency, and unlocking the potential of Nigeria’s marine and blue economy.

The Blue Economy Minister, while inaugurating the Board in Abuja, emphasised the importance of maintaining clear boundaries between governance and management, as stipulated in the NPA Act and the Public Procurement Act, 2007.

He charged the Board members to set operational and administrative policies in line with government directives, measure performance against targets, and introduce broad policy measures to achieve set targets.

He also enjoined them to foster a harmonious working relationship with the NPA management to achieve the overall objectives of government.

The Board members include Senator Adebayo Adeyeye as Chairman; Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho as Managing Director; Dr. Mercy Ilori, member representing the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy; Amirudin Tukur Idris, member; Ekpebide Ebi-Erin Daniel, member; Lawan Zarami, member; Olabanjo Olateju, member; Barr. Kelechi Igwe, member; Ibrahim Umar, executive director, NPA, member; Olalekan Badmus, executive director, NPA, member; and Vivian Edeth, executive director, NPA, member.

In his response, Adeyeye expressed the Board’s appreciation to Tinubu and the Minister for considering them worthy to serve the nation.

He pledged that the Board would work collaboratively with the NPA management and the Ministry to drive development and growth.