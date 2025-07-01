NNPC Releases Data on May Operations, Records N6tn Revenue, N1tn Profit

•AKK pipeline hits 81% completion after River Niger crossing

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) last night released the information on its May 2025 operations, announcing approximately N6 trillion revenue and a N1.054 trillion Profit After Tax (PAT) during the period.

The Bayo Ojulari-led national oil company also stated that during the month under consideration, the critical Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline recorded a milestone, progressing from 70 per cent to 81 per cent completion after the recent River Niger crossing.

It would be the second Monthly Report Summary under the new leadership of the company, which was appointed by President Bola Tinubu on April 2, 2025, underscoring a renewed bid to open up the organisation to public scrutiny.

In the first release of the April operational data, the NNPC had announced a total revenue of N5.89 trillion, PAT of N748 billion and statutory payments to the federal government for Q1, 2025 totalling N4.225 trillion.

Also in the release yesterday, the NNPC stated that petrol availability in its retail stations nationwide had increased from 54 per cent in April to 62 per cent in May, while upstream pipeline availability was 98 per cent, from 97 per cent previously.

In the same vein, in May, the company’s statutory payments to the federal government for the first four months of 2025 rose to N5.58 trillion.

In terms of production of hydrocarbons, crude oil and condensate output for the month of May stood at 1.62 million barrels per day while natural gas production was 7,352 mmscf/day, even as the OB3 pipeline has now been 96 per cent completed.

According to the NNPC, there is ongoing collaboration with venture partners to accelerate sustainable production enhancement. Nigeria has a production benchmark of 2.06 million bpd in its 2025 budget.

The NNPC added that the company progressed technical interventions on the AKK to resolve challenges of River Niger crossing (RNC) and conducting detailed evaluations on OB3 RNC to determine the best project execution path forward.

Besides, the national oil company said it completed the Turn Around Maintenance (TAM) in May, of the Trans Escravos Pipeline (TEP), OML 40 -Opuama flow station, OML 17 – Obigbo and Agbada flow stations.

However, uncertainty continued to surround efforts to revamp the nation’s refineries, with the NNPC stating that the Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna refineries were still under review.

In terms of the NNPC Foundation’s public impact initiatives, it listed the official handover ceremony for the 531 NYSC Corps members’ starter packs , which took place as planned on May 22, 2025.

Besides, it stated that a total of 6,028 cataract surgeries had been completed across the southern and northern regions, while plans to provide Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machines to the National Orthopedic Hospital, Dala-Kano (NOHDK) and Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Awka (NAUTH) was underway.

A total of 4,931 vulnerable farmers in Nigeria’s southern region, the NNPC said, received comprehensive training on modern farming techniques, climate change adaptation, and market access as part of its corporate social responsibility.

By recently deciding to make a summary of its monthly operations and financial activities accessible to the public, the NNPC, it is believed, aims to foster greater accountability in the oil and gas sector, which has historically been dogged by opacity and inefficiency.