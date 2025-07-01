NNPC Alleges Coordinated Sabotage Campaign 

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has said that it uncovered an emerging coordinated sabotage campaign being waged by what it described as syndicate of known and faceless actors, both outside and within various levels of the organisation.

This group, the national oil company stressed, is actively spreading lies and misinformation simply to discredit NNPC’s leadership and derail the organisation’s ongoing ‘’transformation into a corruption-free, performance-driven energy company.”

According to a statement from the NNPC, their tactics include planting scandalous and fabricated reports, curated to distract leadership, mislead the public, and undermine the commitment of its workforce and reform-minded Nigerians.

“These are calculated efforts by those who feel threatened by reform, transparency, accountability, and change—clear evidence of the lengths to which they will go to obstruct the transformation of Nigeria’s foremost energy institution.

“We expect a surge of defamatory content in the days and weeks ahead. NNPC Ltd. remains undeterred. The transformation is underway, and no amount of sabotage will stop it. We urge our dedicated staff, stakeholders, and all patriotic Nigerians to stay focused, ignore the noise and not be discouraged. We remain on mission,” it added.