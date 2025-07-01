  • Tuesday, 1st July, 2025

NNPC Alleges Coordinated Sabotage Campaign 

Business | 27 seconds ago

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja 

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has said that it uncovered an emerging coordinated sabotage campaign being waged by what  it described as syndicate of known and faceless actors, both outside and within various levels of the organisation.

This group, the national oil company stressed, is actively spreading lies and misinformation simply to discredit NNPC’s leadership and derail the organisation’s ongoing ‘’transformation into a corruption-free, performance-driven energy company.”

According to a statement from the NNPC, their tactics include planting scandalous and fabricated reports, curated to distract leadership, mislead the public, and undermine the commitment of its workforce and reform-minded Nigerians.

“These are calculated efforts by those who feel threatened by reform, transparency, accountability, and change—clear evidence of the lengths to which they will go to obstruct the transformation of Nigeria’s foremost energy institution.

“We expect a surge of defamatory content in the days and weeks ahead. NNPC Ltd. remains undeterred. The transformation is underway, and no amount of sabotage will stop it. We urge our dedicated staff, stakeholders, and all patriotic Nigerians to stay focused, ignore the noise and not be discouraged. We remain on mission,” it added.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.