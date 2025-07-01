Navy Hands Over Militant/Sea Pirate Caught in Possession of Machine Gun to DSS, Arrests Two Cultists

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa





The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) SOROH, operating under the Central Naval Command (CNC) based in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital on Monday handed over one suspected militant/sea pirate caught in possession of an illegal General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG) and ammunition to the Department of State Services (DSS).

Commander of the Navy outfit, Commodore Omobamidele Akinbami, disclosed during a press briefing, that on June 27, 2025, NNS SOROH conducted a targeted raid on a suspected militant camp located within Peremabiri Community in Southern Ijaw Local Government of Bayelsa.

He said that the operation was the result of credible intelligence and sustained surveillance activities on the said location and its occupants, believed to be involved in illegal activities inimical to national security.

According to him: “The operation, executed with precision and professionalism, led to the arrest of one militant, identified as Mr. Daniel Damigo, the raid resulted in the recovery of one HK GPMG and a significant quantity of ammunition.

“The swift and decisive action of the Nigerian Navy personnel ensured minimal disruption to the surrounding community and avoided any collateral damage.

“The success of this operation was made possible through effective collaboration between the Nigerian Navy and Labrador Security Services, whose support and field coordination were instrumental in the safe and successful mission.

“The suspect is currently undergoing preliminary interrogation and will be handed over to the relevant prosecuting agencies for further investigation and prosecution.

“Additionally, the recovered weapon and ammunition will be subjected to forensic analysis to establish linkages with past criminal incidents.

“This operation aligns with the CNS mission statement of maintaining and equipping a professionally competent and ethical naval force.

“While leveraging on all elements of national power for the effective defence of Nigeria’s maritime area of interest against all forms of threat in fulfilment of national security imperative.”

The Commander warned those engaged in militancy, pipeline vandalism, and other criminal activities that the Nigerian Navy remains vigilant and resolute in its constitutional mandate.

He solicited continued cooperation of all law-abiding citizens, urging the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to appropriate security agencies.

He said security and safety of our communities and critical national assets are a collective responsibility, and together, we can build a safer, more secure and prosperous Nigeria.

In another development, the Commander said last week two suspected cultists were arrested with a locally made pistol and some rounds in Yenagoa.

They were later handed over to the police anti-cultism task group for further investigation and possible prosecution.

According to him: “Furthermore, there was exchange of gunfire between men of NNS SOROH deployed in Akassa yesterday, Sunday Jun 29, 2025, with suspected sea-robbers who later abandoned their boat and fled into the creeks due to superior firepower.

“The boat is presently with its own forces and would be handled appropriately. Additionally, let me still use this medium to sound a note of warning to all perpetrators of this illegal act.

“That Bayelsa State will not be a safe haven for them and they should desist from these unscrupulous activities because the Nigerian Navy, OPDS and other security agencies will not rest on their oars to bring perpetrators to book.

“We want to solicit continued cooperation of all law-abiding citizens, urge the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to appropriate security agencies.

“The security and safety of our communities and critical national assets are a collective responsibility, and together, we can build a safer, more secure and prosperous Nigeria,” he said.