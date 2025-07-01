LemonLime Nigeria Ltd Launches in Lagos

Sunday Ehigiator

Lemonlime Nigeria Limited, a vibrant and visionary Public Relations (PR) agency, was officially launched over the weekend in Lagos, with a promise to offer a bold and modern public relations service in Nigeria.

Speaking at the launch, the Seasoned Communication Strategist and Founder, Lemonlime, Yahaya Wuraola abike, noted that, “LemonLime stands at the intersection of creativity, culture, and strategy. With its signature hues of lemon, lime, and soft yellow, the brand isn’t just a name, it’s an experience. Think animated branding, intentional storytelling, and PR campaigns that don’t just speak, they spark conversation. Visibility is currency in today’s world. Whether you’re a politician, entrepreneur, or creative professional, we believe your story deserves to be seen, understood, and celebrated on your terms.

“From Lagos to the world, LemonLime offers tailored PR solutions that blend style with substance, helping clients evolve, rebrand, and elevate their public image. The brand fuses elegance with energy, delivering professional storytelling in a tone that’s classy and playful, modern yet rooted in authenticity. Whether you’re launching a personal brand or navigating a political re-election campaign, LemonLime’s team ensures your message hits the mark, strategically and creatively. Our core services include Personal and Political PR strategising, Content Creation & Social Media Management, Rebranding & Image Consulting, Visual Identity & Brand Styling, Press Campaigns & Thought Leadership Placement, Crisis Management & Media Relations.”