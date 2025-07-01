Lagos Begins Enforcement of Ban on Single Use Plastics

Segun James

The Lagos state government has begun the immediate enforcement of the ban on Single Use Plastics across the state, warning that defaulters would face the full wrath of the law.

The Commissioner for the Environmental and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab who disclosed this insisted that there will be no going back on the commencement date.

The government had given the 1st of July 2025 for the beginning of the enforcement.

He stated that the State was very explicit on the ban of certain categories of single use plastics excluding pure water sachets and pet bottles as explained when the ban on styrofoam food containers was announced in January 2024

He added that if after 18 months moratorium, the producers have not been able to embrace alternatives to single use plastics, it simply means they have no intention of complying with the ban.

Wahab explained that by January 2025, after series of meetings and representations from concerned stakeholders which included (Manufacturers Association of Nigeria ( MAN) Restaurants and Food Services Proprietors Association of Nigeria ( RFSPAN) and (FBRA)Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance representatives) amongst others, the state gave another grace of 6 months which expired yesterday.

He said the state government took the bold decision to ban styrofoam food containers and single use plastics of less than 40 microns explaining that the decision was majorly because of the safety and well being of residents which the government will never compromise.

“Lagos as a coastal state realises the enormous dangers that styrofoam packs & SUPs of less than 40 microns cause our drainage channels and ecosystem causing blockades and compelling government to channel funds that should be deployed for provision of other social services to clearing of debris from our drains” he said.

He stated that the ban of single use plastics was first effected in Bangladesh in 2002 as well as in other major cities and as at 1st of August, 2019, such bans have been introduced in over 70 countries of the world with varying degrees of enforcement whilst 33 countries have imposed a charge per bag policy.

According to him, “For avoidance of doubt, the affected items and reasons for the ban include styrofoam packs which was banned due to their harmful environmetal impacts. “Plastic straws-prohibited to reduce plastic wastes and promote sustainablity. Disposable plastic cups and cutleries which was banned to minimize plastic pollution in the environment and light weight nylon bags, banned due to its non reusable and non bio degradable quality” he added.

The commissioner maintained that the Government has not banned the production of all the categories of plastics as such the producers and distributors of the banned items in the Lagos State have the option of selling the banned items outside the state.

He said the Lagos State Goverment is known to embrace best practices and will not shirk its responsibilities to its residents and has therefore joined the list of countries and states that have banned these category of plastics, for the good of all.

He added that the state does not intend to join issues with any group or association who are only selfishly interested in profiteering stressing that no jobs will be lost during this transition while more jobs will indeed be created when the producers decide to embrace the safe options which will also ensure a sustainable environment.

He emphasized that any market/store that is found storing or engaging in the sale and distribution of the single use plastics (less than 40 microns) will be sealed up, the items confiscated while the offenders will be punished according to the environmental laws of lagos state.

“Let me state that Lagos State Government has put in place different enforcement strategies to effect this ban. However these strategies will not be disclosed yet” he added.

In attendance at the briefing included the Permanent Secretary Office of Environmental Services, Gaji Omobolaji and the Permanent Secretary Office of Drainage Services Engr. Mahamood Adegbite, Managing Director LAWMA, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, General Manager LASPARK, Mrs Adetoun Popoola and the General Manager LASEPA Dr. Tunde Ajayi.

Others are the KAI Marshal Major Olatubosun Cole General Manager LASWAMO, Engr Adefemi Afolabi, Managing Director LASAA, Prince Fatiu Akiolu, Executive Director Finance LAWMA, Mr Kunle Adebiyi as well as other Directors in the Ministry.