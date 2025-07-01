Instollar Empowers Women Certified-solar Technicians in Nigeria

Peter Uzoho

In a bold step toward building a more inclusive green economy, Instollar Technologies has launched the second cohort of its groundbreaking InstallHER Initiative — a clean energy training and empowerment programme designed to bring more women into Africa’s fast-growing solar industry.

With support from the Acumen Angels Grant, InstallHER is currently training 100 women across Nigeria to become certified solar technicians, entrepreneurs, and agents of change in their communities.

The programme, according to the company, aims to reach 10,000 women by 2030, making it one of the most ambitious female-focused clean energy initiatives in the region.

“Out of over 1,200 technicians in our workforce database, less than one per cent were women. That’s a gap we can’t afford to ignore.

“InstallHER is our solution — a hands-on pathway for women to access the skills, opportunities, and income potential in Africa’s energy transition”, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Instollar, “Chinwe Udo-Davis, said.