Imo State Progressives For Change: Leading The Birth Of A New Imo

By Veronica Ngozi Osokoya

It seems like a response to a subtle clarion whisper beckoning on all to come and reason together. The purpose is simple. It is towards a massive recovery of all that has been lost. A call towards restoration. A call towards presenting Imo with all its competitive advantages in the committee of States in Nigeria.

Here is a call for a united Progressive thinking Imo State. A Progressive, visionary and illustrious son of Imo State, Chief Charles Orie, has been identified as deserving the group’s support for the governorship election in 2027 for his personality, pedigree and antecedents.

A group of core competent professionals and well-meaning and concerned Imo State indigenes living abroad as Diasporas converged first on Canada and thereafter on France with strong resolve and resilience to change the negative narratives that have held Imo State with all her resources bound. The group demands the support, encouragement and commitment of all, especially the stakeholders, to see its vision and mission as a liaison between stakeholders and leaders and would be leaders.

This group will not only serve as a finishing school, it will promote checks and balancing, promote confidence after sounding the pulse of the public on their expectations vis-à-vis international standards.

It is on this note that this group which represents the interest of the people of the Heartland of Eastern Nigeria with its rich natural and human resources is calling on all Diasporas and all the people of Imo from the urban, semi urban to the grassroots to join this movement.

This group in its shortest period of existence, has over 25 countries fully set-up membership structures with national coordinators at country levels. Several professionals, entrepreneurs, captains of industries, researchers, teachers, lawyers, doctors, accountants, administrators and renowned traditional chiefs, chieftains and many concerned Imolites from all works of life are members who have continued to win the admiration of the public having demonstrated governance knowledge in line with international best practices.

The group through its firmly established structures is an Imolites in Diaspora initiative which through its growing popularity desires to establish membership structures in all of the LGAs and in countries where Imolites live in Diaspora to embrace the opportunity to join this group as all are encouraged towards responsible participation in democratic processes. In no particular order, from Ideato North, Ohaji/Egbema, Ideato South, Ihitte/Uboma, Ikeduru, Isiala Mbano, Isu, Mbaitoli, Ngor-Okpala, Njaba, Nkwerre, Nwangele, Obowo, Oguta, Okigwe, Onuimo, Orlu, Orsu, Oru East, Oru West, Owerri West, Aboh Mbaise, Ahiazu Mbaise, Ehime Mbano, Ezinihite-Mbaise, Owerri Municipal to Owerri North, the Imo Progressives for change looks towards being a body whose voice will be lent to future administrations.

Long live Imo State. Long live Imo State Progressives for Change.

*Veronica Ngozi Osokoya, PhD. is the director content creator.