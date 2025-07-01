How Factoring Became the Buzzword for SME Liquidity at Afreximbank AGM

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

In a decisive shift away from credit-led SME financing, Woodhall Capital, under the leadershipof Mrs Moji Hunponu-Wusu, hosted a robust workshop on factoring during the Afreximbank Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Abuja.

The event, co-hosted with NEXIM Bank and backed by SEWA Capital Limited, introduced over 200 stakeholders to the game-changing potential of receivables finance.

At the heart of the workshop was a simple but powerful proposition: unlocking liquidity without borrowing.

In a market where SMEs often face working capital challenges due to delayed invoice settlements, factoring emerges as a transformative option that does not require physical collateral or affect ownership structure.

She said, “We are not just discussing access to finance; we are redefining the terms,” said Mrs Hunponu-Wusu in her keynote address. Factoring allows SMEs to monetize their cashflow pipeline without debt or dilution. That’s revolutionary in a liquidity-starved economy.”

Participants were taken through the mechanics of recourse vs. non-recourse factoring, credit insurance layering, digital documentation, and the evolving role of financial service providers (FSPs) in providing onboarding and risk underwriting.

SMEs gained not only awareness but actionable tools, many were supported in understanding how to assign invoices, develop receivables ledgers, and meet anti-money laundering (AML) compliance for factoring participation.

The inclusion of Mrs Angela Jide Jones, Managing Director of SEWA Capital, gave the event a practical lens.