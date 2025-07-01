  • Tuesday, 1st July, 2025

How Factoring Became the Buzzword for SME Liquidity at Afreximbank AGM

Business | 25 seconds ago

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt 

In a decisive shift away from credit-led SME financing, Woodhall Capital, under the leadership of Mrs Moji Hunponu-Wusu, hosted a robust workshop on factoring during the Afreximbank Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Abuja. 

The event, co-hosted with NEXIM Bank and backed by SEWA Capital Limited, introduced over 200 stakeholders to the game-changing potential of receivables finance.

At the heart of the workshop was a simple but powerful proposition: unlocking liquidity without borrowing. 

In a market where SMEs often face working capital challenges due to delayed invoice settlements, factoring emerges as a transformative option that does not require physical collateral or affect ownership structure.

She said, “We are not just discussing access to finance; we are redefining the terms,” said Mrs Hunponu-Wusu in her keynote address. Factoring allows SMEs to monetize their cashflow pipeline without debt or dilution. That’s revolutionary in a liquidity-starved economy.”

Participants were taken through the mechanics of recourse vs. non-recourse factoring, credit insurance layering, digital documentation, and the evolving role of financial service providers (FSPs) in providing onboarding and risk underwriting.

SMEs gained not only awareness but actionable tools, many were supported in understanding how to assign invoices, develop receivables ledgers, and meet anti-money laundering (AML) compliance for factoring participation. 

The inclusion of Mrs Angela Jide Jones, Managing Director of SEWA Capital, gave the event a practical lens. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.