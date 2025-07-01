Group Calls on NJC, CJN to Intervene in Appointment of Ekiti’s CJ

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

A leading advocate for justice and transparency in Nigeria, Citizens Gavel, has called for the quick intervention of the National Judicial Council (NJC) in the nomination conducted by the Ekiti State Judicial Service Commission for the state’s chief judge (CJ).

It said against the rule of law, which is hinged on seniority, the most senior judge in the state, Justice Jubril Babajide Aladejana, who was appointed in November 1998, was overlooked for the position of the state’s CJ.

The leading advocate stated that instead, two junior judges in the persons of Justice Adekanye Lekan Ogunmoye, who was appointed in April 2010, and Justice Ogunyemi Olusegun Isaac, were nominated by the state Judicial Service Commission.

In a statement signed Monday by its Senior Legal Analyst, Sylvester Agih, Citizens Gavel noted that this apparent breach of seniority and constitutional norms risks undermining public confidence in the judiciary.

Citing examples of the interference of the NJC and Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, for their resolute commitment to judicial integrity as demonstrated by the recent compulsory retirement of 10 judges in Imo State for acts of indiscipline, including falsifying dates of birth and unconstitutional appointments, the statement reiterated that such decisive action reflects the CJN’s vision for a reformed judiciary, free of corruption and bias, as articulated in her call for urgent reforms to restore public trust.

It therefore said it is calling urgently on the NJC to investigate the allegations in Ekiti State with the same vigor applied in Imo State.

“We are particularly encouraged by the NJC’s directive to the Imo State Governor to appoint the most senior judicial officer as Acting Chief Judge, in line with Section 271(4) of the 1999 Constitution.

“However, we are deeply concerned by developments in Ekiti State, where the most senior judge, Justice Jubril Babajide Aladejana, appointed in November 1998, was overlooked for the Chief Judge position. Instead, two junior judges, Justice Adekanye Lekan Ogunmoye who was appointed in April 2010 and Justice Ogunyemi Olusegun Isaac, were nominated by the Ekiti State Judicial Service Commission.

“We urge the NJC to ensure that the appointment process adheres to established judicial conventions and constitutional provisions, directing the Ekiti State Governor to appoint the most senior judicial officer, Justice Aladejana, as Chief Judge.

“Furthermore, we call for appropriate sanctions against any judicial officer or officials found culpable of breaching these standards,” the statement said.

The group said it remains dedicated to advocating a transparent, accountable and equitable judicial system.