FRSC Corps Marshal Congratulates Customs CG on WCO Council Chairmanship

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Shehu Mohammed, has congratulated the Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, on his election as Chairperson of the World Customs Organiation (WCO) Council.

Mohammed, described the appointment as a testament to the Comptroller General’s dedication, visionary leadership, and passion for excellence, which have positioned the Nigeria Customs Service as a model of professionalism and efficiency in Africa.

The Corp Marshal, in a statement yesterday, noted that the emergence of Adeniyi was not only a personal achievement but also a national pride, reflecting Nigeria’s competence and the international community’s confidence in the country’s ability to contribute meaningfully to global governance in trade and customs management.

The Corps Marshal also congratulated Nigeria and the FRSC on winning the election to become the Permanent Secretariat of the Africa Association of all Road Safety Lead Agencies (AARSLA).

Mohammed said the strategic position would enable the Corps to coordinate road safety initiatives across Africa, promote best practices, and foster partnerships to achieve the United Nations Decade of Action for Road Safety targets.

The Corps Marshal appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for creating an enabling environment for the agencies to thrive through strategic support and commitment to their ideals.

He pledged that the FRSC will remain resolute in strengthening ties with sister agencies like the Nigeria Customs Service to build a safer and more prosperous nation.