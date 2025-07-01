Firms  Seal Deal to Deliver Clean Energy to 600m Africans

Peter Uzoho

Genesis Energy Holding, a Pan-African clean energy infrastructure development company and Desert Technologies have signed a strategic collaboration agreement aimed at accelerating clean energy access in Nigeria and other parts of the African continent with a target to reach over 600 million people lacking electricity access.

The agreement signed at the 27th Africa Energy Forum builds on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) established between both companies earlier in the year in Dubai, executed by Desert Technologies’ Chief Executive Officer, Khaled Sharbatly and Genesis’ Chairman, Akinwole II Omoboriowo.

In a statement jointly issued in Jeddida, Saudi Arabia and London, the United Kingdom, the MOU laid the foundation for this strategic partnership, focused on the joint development and deployment of clean energy solutions across Africa which will also include strategic financing under the partnership.

The signing ceremony at AEF underscored both companies’ commitment to forging high-impact partnerships that align with Africa’s electrification goals and global sustainability priorities.

Speaking on the significance of the partnership, Chairman of Genesis Energy Holding, Omoboriowo, stated, “this collaboration with Desert Technologies marks a significant step in GENESIS’s sustained upward trajectory mission to expand access to clean, reliable power across Africa.

Chief Executive Officer of Desert Technologies, Sharbatly, said, “this strategic partnership with Genesis marks a new chapter in D-T’s mission to expand Saudi innovation into high-impact global markets. By combining our smart infrastructure solutions with Genesis’ proven development platform, we are laying the groundwork for a long-term alliance that will accelerate Africa’s clean energy transformation—one project, one community at a time.”