Firm, Frontclear Deepen Strategic  Alliance to Drive Cross-border Money Markets

In a move set to redefine Africa’s financial market architecture, FMDQ Group Plc and Frontier Clearing Corporation B.V. (Frontclear) have deepened their strategic alliance to catalyse the growth of cross-border money market transactions.

 The landmark agreement was formalised at a high-level signing ceremony held in Amsterdam, Netherlands, marking a pivotal step toward strengthening financial market infrastructure and liquidity access across the continent.

The collaboration aims to introduce cutting-edge Cross-Border Money Market Products, underpinned by robust risk mitigation structures and globally aligned standards. It positions Nigeria—home to one of Sub-Saharan Africa’s most sophisticated financial ecosystems—as a springboard for deepening market efficiency, promoting secured funding instruments, and fostering regional integration.

At the heart of the initiative is FMDQ Clear Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of FMDQ Group, which serves as Nigeria’s premier central counterparty (CCP). With capabilities in third-party collateral management and post-trade risk mitigation, FMDQ Clear is poised to provide the backbone infrastructure for secure, efficient and transparent execution of cross-border money market trades.

Frontclear, a Netherlands-based development finance institution, brings to the table its pioneering guarantee mechanism, Tradeclear, which enables financial institutions in emerging markets to participate in secured transactions with enhanced creditworthiness. The solution lowers barriers for liquidity access, especially for smaller domestic banks, by offering third-party risk mitigation, thereby unlocking trust among market participants.

CEO of FMDQ Group, Mr. Bola Onadele. Koko, in a statement said, “This partnership with Frontclear represents a significant leap forward in our mission to transform the financial markets into a vibrant ecosystem, in line with our GOLD Agenda. By introducing cross-border money market instruments, we are not only expanding opportunities for local participants but also aligning Nigeria’s market practices with international standards.”

Echoing this sentiment, CEO of Frontclear, Mr. Philip Buyskes  remarked, “Given the central role that financial market infrastructure plays in developing stable and inclusive money markets, we are pleased to deepen our longstanding relationship with FMDQ. Our aligned ambitions will deliver systemic value across the region.”

