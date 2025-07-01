FG’s Delegation Condoles With Dantata’s Family in Madinah Ahead of Nonagenarian’s Burial Today

•Jonathan, northern governors mourn business icon

Chuks Okocha, Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja and Segun Awofadeji in Gombe





A federal government’s delegation led by the Minister of Defence and former Governor of Jigawa State, Muhammad Badaru, has visited the Dantata family in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, to offer condolences and participate in funeral rites for the late elder statesman and business icon, Alhaji Aminu Dantata.

Equally, former President Goodluck Jonathan and northern governors expressed deep sorrow over the demise of the renowned business magnate and philanthropist.

Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) and Governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya in a condolence message on behalf of his colleagues, described the death of the Kano-born industrialist as a monumental national loss and the end of a remarkable era.

He noted that the deceased was one of Africa’s wealthiest and most respected private sector figures.

Dantata, who died on Saturday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, aged 94, had wished to be buried in Madinah. His burial is scheduled for Tuesday (today).

A statement issued by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Rabiu Ibrahim, revealed that the delegation departed Nigeria on Sunday and arrived in Madinah on Monday.

Those who accompanied Badaru included the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN); the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris; and the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Abdullahi Ata.

Also, part of the delegation included prominent Islamic clerics like Dr. Bashir Aliyu Umar, Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa, and Khalifa Abdullahi Muhammad, the Imam of Dantata Mosque in Abuja.

The delegation was received by Alhaji Mustapha Junaid and other family members, including the deceased’s wives, children, and grandchildren, who expressed appreciation for the government’s condolence visit.

President Bola Tinubu’s condolence message delivered by Abubakar read: “The demise of Baba Aminu deeply touches President Tinubu. He prays that Allah grants him Aljannah Firdaus and gives the entire family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

The Nigerian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ibrahim Moddibbo; Consular General, Ambassador Muazam Ibrahim Nayaya and Defence Attaché, Maj. Gen. Adamu Hassan, were also part of the delegation. Islamic clerics offered prayers for the late Dantata.

Northern governors also expressed deep sorrow over the demise of the renowned business magnate and philanthropist.

Governor of Gombe State in a condolence message on behalf of his colleagues, described the death of the Kano-born industrialist as a monumental national loss and the end of a remarkable era.

He noted that the deceased was one of Africa’s wealthiest and most respected private sector figures.

The statement issued by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General (Press Affairs) Government House, Gombe, was made available to journalists in Gombe yesterday.

“It is with profound sorrow and a deep sense of national loss that I, on behalf of the Government and people of Gombe State as well as the Northern States Governors’ Forum, mourn the passing of elder statesman and one of Africa’s most accomplished businessmen and philanthropists, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata.

“His demise marks the end of a remarkable era, an era defined by visionary enterprise, uncommon generosity, rare humility, and integrity,” part of the statement read.

It noted that the deceased was a towering figure in the economic history of Nigeria who belonged to a class of visionary leaders committed to enterprise, development, and uplifting humanity.

“Alhaji Aminu Dantata’s contributions to the socio-economic transformation of Northern Nigeria and the country at large are both monumental and enduring. We have indeed lost a pillar of support, a source of wisdom, and a true elder statesman,” Yahaya added.

The NSGF Chairman extended his heartfelt condolences to the Dantata family, the government and people of Kano State, and the entire nation, praying to God to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased and reward his lifetime of service with Aljannatul Firdaus.

Meanwhile, former President Jonathan has expressed sadness over the passing of the Kano billionaire businessman.

In a condolence message sent to the family, the former President described the late elder statesman as a respected industrialist, distinguished patriarch, and outstanding philanthropist.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of elder statesman and accomplished businessman, Alhaji Aminu Dantata. His death is a great loss to the nation, especially given his considerable contributions to entrepreneurship, economic development, and community service.

“Alhaji Dantata was a great industrialist, distinguished patriarch and philanthropist whose vision and commitment helped shape Nigeria’s private sector landscape. His life was a testament to the power of enterprise defined by humility and an unwavering dedication to the service of humanity.

“As a patriarch of the Dantata family and a custodian of values that promote peace, entrepreneurship, and education, he leaves behind a rich legacy that will not only be remembered for generations but will continue to inspire many across our country.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and the good people of Kano State. May God grant his soul eternal rest and comfort all those who mourn his passing,” Jonathan said.