FG Targets Distribution of 5m LPG Cylinders by 2030

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, has flagged off the North-west zone grassroots Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) penetration programme and cylinder distribution initiative in Sokoto State.

The programme which aims to promote the use of clean cooking gas across the country, is targeting 5 million Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders penetration by 2030.

“We are immensely proud to bring the next phase of this initiative to the North-west Zone,” Ekpo said at the event held at the Sokoto State International Conference Centre, according to his spokesman, Louis Ibah.

The programme, he said , has already been launched in the South-west, South-south, and North-east zones, following its successful launch in Abuja in May 2024.

Ekpo announced that the federal government has revised its target upwards to distribute 5 million LPG cylinders by 2030, with an average of 1 million households being converted per annum over the next five years.

“This zone, with its vibrant communities, cultural depth, and entrepreneurial energy, plays a pivotal role in helping us achieve that target,” he added.

Ekpo explained that the initiative is designed to have a multifaceted impact, “protecting the health of our women and children by reducing indoor air pollution, creating jobs and livelihoods along the LPG value chain.”

According to him, it will also strengthen local enterprise through support for Nigerian manufacturers and distributors, and preserving the environment by curbing deforestation and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“I urge beneficiaries to use them responsibly, promote their use in your communities, and become ambassadors of clean energy in your homes and neighbourhoods,” he stated.

Ekpo thanked the Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu, for the warm reception and ongoing support for energy development in the state.

He also acknowledged the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, for his commitment to the wellbeing of the people.

The minister commended the Coordinator of the Decade of Gas Secretariat for their dedication and strategic leadership in driving the initiative forward and expressed appreciation to BUA Group, the main sponsor of the LPG cylinder distribution.