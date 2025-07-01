FG Honours 18 Outstanding Public Servants 

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The federal government has honoured 18 exemplary public servants at the 2025 Federal Civil Service Rewards and Recognition Awards Ceremony held in Abuja.

The event, held in collaboration with the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), marked the grand finale of the 2025 Civil Service Week.

It spotlighted individuals whose dedication, innovation, and integrity had driven meaningful progress across Nigeria’s public sector.

The Director of Pollution Control & Environmental Health at the Federal Ministry of Environment, (Dr.) Bahijjahtu Hadiza Abubakar, won the ceremony’s highest honour, the Presidential Distinguished Civil Service Career Award. Her transformative leadership in advancing Nigeria’s environmental sustainability agenda serves as a beacon of hope for the future.

Also, Assistant Chief Administrative Officer at the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Dr. Oluwabamidele Ibrahim Kobe, received the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation EPIC Award for his exceptional commitment to administrative excellence and innovative policy implementation.

Other awardees were celebrated across categories, including Digital Transformation, Citizen-Centric Service Delivery, and Leadership in Public Sector Innovation, reinforcing the government’s commitment to fostering a merit-driven civil service.

In her keynote address, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, lauded the awardees as embodiments of the “quiet achievers” who power Nigeria’s progress.

“These honourees have demonstrated that excellence is not an accident, but a choice, one built on discipline, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to serving the Nigerian people”, she said.

She emphasised the critical role of punctuality, accountability, and workplace ethics in driving systemic reform and stressed the importance of discipline in the service.

“Punctuality and regular attendance are not merely procedural requirements; they are foundational to the culture of excellence we must restore and uphold in the Nigerian Civil Service. Reporting to duty by 8:00 a.m. is an expression of respect for the institution, our colleagues, and the citizens we serve. In the future, we must embrace these values as hallmarks of reform and professionalism across the Service”, she said.

The HoS stated that the event was a powerful reminder for all to reflect and reenergize their commitment to the values that define true public service, and called on all to push beyond their limits, strive for higher standards, and dedicate themselves more courageously to excellence and integrity in their work.

The event, attended by top dignitaries including Senator George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (representing President Bola Tinubu), and Hon. Sani Bala, Chairman of the House Committee on Public Sector Matters, underscored the government’s resolve to build a citizen-focused, digitally empowered, and performance-driven civil service.

The 2025 Awards reaffirmed the Federal Government’s vision of a civil service that thrives on excellence, innovation, and patriotism. This vision ensures that Nigeria’s public sector remains a beacon of hope and efficiency for generations to come, a goal we are all committed to achieving.