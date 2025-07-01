EVN Expo Set to Shape Nigeria’s Future in E-Mobility

Nigeria is on the cusp of an electric mobility revolution, and the E-Mobility Conference and Expo 2025 (EVN Expo 2025) will be at the heart of it. This pioneering event, set to take place in September 2025,is poised to transform Nigeria’s automotive and energy future by creating a robust platform for innovation, investment and inclusive engagement across the transportation and electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem.

It is organised by Imaginarium Marketing Communications, a leading Marketing and Communications company, which services Tier 1 customers across Nigeria and Africa. The EVN Expo 2025 offers a unique opportunity for manufacturers, policymakers, investors, industry professionals and customers to connect, collaborate and capitalise on Nigeria’s emerging e-mobility market.

As a strategic hub in Africa’s clean energy future, Nigeria’s EV potential is vast, and this event aims to accelerate its realisation. The event aligns with Nigeria’s growing commitment to sustainability and climate-conscious transportation.

The CEO of Imaginarium and Convener of EVN Expo 2025, Koye Abiola, frames the event as a convergence point, the starting point of a significant cultural and economic shift: “The missing piece in Nigeria’s EV growth has never been technology, it’s been belief. EVN Expo 2025 bridges that gap by putting the experience directly into people’s hands. This is where policy meets perception, innovation meets aspiration, and awareness becomes action. We are not just launching an expo, we are creating a movement that makes electric mobility real for Nigerians, not theoretical.”

EVN Expo 2025 is proud to partner with a consortium of esteemed knowledge partners, including the Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI), GreenMax Capital Group, the Nigeria Energy Transition Office (NETO), the Nigeria Off-Grid Accelerator Programme (NOMAP) and The Bopfa Company. These global and regional leaders will contribute unparalleled insight, expertise and strategic guidance to ensure a high-impact programme.

The Event and Technical Lead of the expo, Boluwasope Ogboye, highlighted the need for collaboration to catalyse growth in the sector: “The 2060 targets set in our National Energy Transition Plan for electric vehicles integration cannot be achieved in a silo. It requires collaboration by all stakeholders, including manufacturers, investors, the government, donors and even customers. The EVN Expo 2025 is positioned to foster this collaboration and catalyse the adoption of electric vehicles.”

For sponsors and exhibitors, EVN Expo 2025 offers an unmatched platform to gain visibility, influence policy and connect with both high-value stakeholders and engaged corporate consumers.

The Director of Off-Grid Transaction Advisory at GreenMax Capital Group, Koye Alaba, emphasised the role of e-mobility adoption in Africa: “The e-mobility revolution is underway in Africa, improving livelihoods and creating better-paying jobs for young people. At GreenMax Capital Group, we are dedicated to delivering financing solutions for African e-mobility startups to accelerate the adoption of EVs on the continent.”