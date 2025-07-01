EFCC Warned of Forfeiting Cross-Examination Right in N152m Dispute

Wale Igbintade

Justice Akingbola George of the Lagos State High Court sitting at Tafa Balewa Square yesterday issued a stern warning to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), threatening to foreclose its right to cross-examine a key witness in an ongoing N152 million property dispute.

The claimants, Mr. Olukayode Olusanya, and his company, Oak Homes Limited, filed the suit (LD/4471LM/2023) against a Nigerian-American engineer, Mr. Anthony Ugbebor (1st defendant), and the EFCC (2nd defendant), over a failed property transaction.

At the last hearing on June 20, 2025, Olusanya, a property developer and CEO of Oak Homes, testified that his company failed to deliver two three-bedroom apartments at Oak Residence, Victoria Island, to Ugbebor as agreed.

He revealed the apartments were later sold on EFCC’s instructions, without Ugbebor’s authorisation. He further claimed the EFCC directed him to refund N152 million to the first defendant.

EFCC counsel, Mr. M.A. Sheu, who was scheduled to cross-examine the witness, had sought an adjournment at the time, citing ill health and inadequate time to review the case file.

When the matter resumed yesterday, EFCC counsel, Mr. E.S. Okondu, informed the court he was unprepared to proceed.

He explained that he had only been notified of the case that morning while attending another matter at the Federal High Court and had no access to the case file.

“This is my first time appearing in this matter. I was informed this morning and rushed down here after concluding another matter. I apologise sincerely to the learned silk and my learned friend for the first defendant,” Okondu said.

He added that the only document in his possession was a two-page statement of defence, which he obtained moments before the proceedings began.

He emphasised that he was merely standing in for the counsel on record and was unaware of the latter’s absence.

Responding, claimant’s counsel, Mr. Adeleke Agboola, SAN, urged Okondu to be direct in seeking an adjournment adding that any further delay would not be tolerated.

“Counsel should be direct in asking for an adjournment. I will not be asking for costs today because he is not the counsel on record.

However, if the EFCC fails to proceed at the next date, I will ask for costs,” Agboola said.

Counsel to the first defendant, Mr. I.B. Mamuhood, said he would not oppose the EFCC’s request for an adjournment.

Justice George subsequently adjourned the matter to July 8, 2025, but issued a strong warning, saying: “If the EFCC fails to conduct its cross-examination of Mr. Olusanya on that date, it will forfeit its right to do so.”