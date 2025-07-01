Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Kaigama Hails CDN Oil for Driving Growth of Nation’s Lubricants Market, Creating Job Opportunities, Others





The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, His Grace Dr. Ignatius Kaigama, has commended Nigeria’s fast-growing lubricants and oil firm, CDN Oil and Lubricants Limited, for its impressive contribution to the growth of the nation’s lubricants industry, including the creation of several thousands of jobs and its commitment to quality, affordable lubricants products that support industrial growth.



Archbishop Kaigama gave the commendation during a recent visit to the company’s newly inaugurated corporate headquarters in Abuja, where he was led on a guided tour of the state-of-the-art facility by the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CDN Oil, Dr. Chukwuka Daniel Nwokolo.





The firm’s new office space is located on the 5th floor, Hall 2, Tsukunda House, Opposite the World Trade Centre, at the Central Business District, in the heart of the country’s capital, Abuja.



The Archbishop, who was impressed by the edifice, lauded the firm’s bold strides in supporting the national economy, reducing unemployment, and promoting local content in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, describing CDN Oil as “a shining example of enterprise driven by purpose, integrity, and a commitment to national development.”



According to him, “I am elated by the sight of what is going on here. This is a massive investment, and we are proud that this is indigenous, owned, and run by one of our own who is taking bold, deliberate steps to contribute to the growth of the nation’s economy.”



“Young companies like CDN Oil give us hope that the future of Nigeria’s industrial sector is bright. I am particularly impressed by the company’s focus on quality, its expansion vision, and the hundreds of Nigerians it has empowered through job creation,” Archbishop Kaigama added.



The Archbishop’s visit, as part of activities for the official commissioning of the firm’s new corporate office, comes on the heels of the company’s recent announcement of a multi-billion naira investment plan to boost local production and deepen its footprint across the country’s lubricants market.



In furtherance of this goal, the company rolled out plans for the development of an ultra-modern lubricant blending plant, which is expected to significantly increase production capacity and help meet the growing national demand for its high-performance, affordable lubricant products.



Speaking on the planned expansion, Dr. Nwokolo noted that the new plant will be a “game-changer” in the local lubricants industry, incorporating cutting-edge technology and creating even more employment opportunities for Nigerians.



While commending the Catholic Archbishop for the visit, Nwokolo noted that the new office, along with its planned investment in the multibillion-naira blending plant and other investment efforts, marks a significant milestone for CDN Oil as the firm positions itself to lead the lubricants market in Nigeria.



According to him, “Beyond just expanding capacity, our goal is to set new standards in local manufacturing, enhance quality assurance, and ensure more Nigerians have access to world-class lubricants.”



He further disclosed that the company has intensified the expansion of its distribution networks nationwide, in line with its goal to ensure that its premium products are accessible across the country, bringing world-class lubricants closer to end-users.



“With presence in over 20 States and counting, CDN Oil is rapidly solidifying its position as a leading force in Nigeria’s lubricants industry,” Nwokolo added.



He, however, assured that despite the rising cost of base oil and other production materials, which have affected pricing across the sector, the firm remains committed to affordability and premium quality.



CDN Oil currently boasts a diverse portfolio of engine oil products, including CDN Auxiliary Power, CDN Extra Power, CDN Extreme Power, CDN Diamond Power, and CDN Ultimate Power, each tailored to different engine needs and user budgets.