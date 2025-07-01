AU Commission: NDLEA Central to Africa’s Action Plan on Drug Control, Crime Prevention

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





African Union Commission said the formulation of new action plan on drug control and crime prevention in Africa would not be complete without inputs from Nigeria’s National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) because of its central role in law enforcement on the continent. AU Commission stated this on Monday during an assessment visit to NDLEA’s national headquarters in Abuja by a three-member delegation.

The delegation included the team lead, Dr. Olubusayo Akinola, Head of Social Welfare, Drug Control and Crime Prevention; Dr. Abiola Olaleye, Senior Drug Epidemiology and Research Officer; and Professor Johan Strijdom, Senior Drug Control Consultant.

The visit was to evaluate the African Union Plan of Action on Drug Control and Crime Prevention (2019-2025).

Akinola said, “We are here to understand the status of implementation of this continental action plan on drug control and crime prevention.

“We are in the process of re-evaluating and starting another continental action plan that will take us from 2026 to 2030. So, we have identified a few countries to understand how this action plan was actually implemented in the member states. And if there are gaps and the new and current emerging trends that we can include.

“So, we understand very well the work of NDLEA and we believe that the formulation of the new action plan will not be finalised and concluded until we have inputs from NDLEA Nigeria, because you are basically on the forefront when it comes to law enforcement on the entire continent.”

The AU Commission delegation commended NDLEA for its sustained provision of critical and policy-relevant data, which had significantly informed and shaped the work of the commission over the years.

The delegation said the visit aimed to obtain a comprehensive update on the current status of implementation of national drug control strategies, identify operational and institutional gaps, and explore potential areas for technical assistance, particularly in relation to capacity development, forensic science capabilities, canine detection units, and other strategic enablers of drug control efforts.

Welcoming the delegation, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Rtd), emphasised the importance of the mission. Marwa said he considered it imperative to receive the team, personally, due to the strategic relevance of their engagement.

He said, “We are particularly pleased that the African Union is giving due weight to the implementation of the continental action plan, not merely as a theoretical exercise, but by undertaking direct field consultations with national counterparts.

“This grounded, evidence-informed approach will undoubtedly result in a more pragmatic and responsive framework for implementation.”

Marwa highlighted the urgency of addressing the continent’s growing drug challenge, adding that while global projections estimate a 10-11 per cent rise in drug use prevalence, Africa is expected to experience a surge of up to 40 per cent.

“This disparity signals a looming crisis that demands coordinated and accelerated action,” he said, adding, “We deeply appreciate the AU’s leadership in this space and commend your proactive efforts.”