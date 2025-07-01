Atalanta Insist No Reduction on Ademola Lookman’s Transfer Fee

Atalanta are open to sell Ademola Lookman this summer, but they will not go below their valuation of the player, which is put at between 50 and 60 Million Euros.

According to Italian news outlet,Tuttomercato, the Serie A club want to cash in on the departure of the Super Eagles forward.

Meanwhile, Lookman has asked to stay away from training while his future is being sorted out.

Arsenal have revived their interest in the 2024 African Footballer of the Year, Juventus have also been linked to the player, while Napoli are now considered a last-minute option for the 27-year-old star.

Lookman has enjoyed an excellent few seasons in Italy with Atalanta, since moving from RB Leipzig in 2022. He scored a famous hat-trick in the UEFA Europa League final in 2024 to help Atalanta lift the trophy and qualify for the Champions League last season.

The 27-year-old has 77 goal involvements in his three seasons in Italy, remaining remarkably consistent. He notched 15 goals and eight assists in 2022/23, with 17 goals and 10 assists in 2023/24 and 20 goals and seven assists in 2024/25.

It has been reported that Atalanta would be happy to sell him to an overseas club, rather than see him remain in Serie A, with Arsena linterested in a move given their desire to sign a winger this summer. Atalanta have even agreed a fee with a replacement, leading to further suggestions Lookman could be on his way out of the club.

But there are two somewhat large stumbling blocks standing in the way of Lookman returning to the Premier League, at least with the Gunners.

Arsenal have been linked with a number of other wingers so far this summer, with Real Madrid star Rodrygo and Crystal Palace talisman Eberechi Eze heavily linked with a move.

And when it comes to signing one of the trio of names mentioned, Lookman would probably be third on the list.

Lookman’s goal contribution number is actually better than that of Eze over the past three seasons and compares well to Rodrygo’s output for Los Blancos too.