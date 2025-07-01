Anambra to Regulate State Security Agencies, Train Operatives

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State government has said that it will issue a code of conduct and operation to all security agencies operated by the government to ensure civility at all times.

The Commissioner for Information, Dr Law Mefor stated this after the 13th Anambra State Executive Council (ANSEC) Meeting, which took place at the Light House, Awka, on Monday.

The code of conduct and operation for the security operatives follows recent complaints about rights abuse by some operatives of the various agencies.

Recently, operatives of Agunechemba, the state operated security agency, while going after suspected criminals shot and killed a girl in a community in Anambra State.

In a move to curb such unethical conduct, the state government said in addition to the code of operation and conduct for the operatives, it has also organized trainings to polish them on how they should operate.

Mefor said: “Recognising the need for enhanced security and service delivery, the council (ANSEC) gave the state’s enforcement agencies—including Agunechemba, Ocha Brigade, and the Anti-Touts Squad high marks for their performance.

“However, to strengthen their capabilities and guarantee more accountability and responsive enforcement across all sectors, it was reported that further training for the operatives had begun, and a Code of Conduct would be issued for all operatives after the training.”

The Council also awarded some contracts, including; the approval of the sum of N253,167,28.13 for the construction of Onwurah Street, beside Township Stadium, Awka, by the Anambra Road Management Agency (ARMA).

The newly constructed Solution Market and Park, Ekwulobia, was also scheduled for commissioning on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. The project is part of the Soludo government’s urban regeneration of the major cities in the state.