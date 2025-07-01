Akeredolu’s Death: Ondo AG Confirms Receipt of Petition Seeking Coroner’s Inquest

Fidelis David in Akure

Eighteen months after the death of former Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of the state, Olukayode Ajulo, SAN, has confirmed that the state has received petitions from concerned groups requesting the invocation of the Coroners Law of Ondo State in relation to the death of the former Governor.

Recall that Akeredolu died on December 26 , 2023 after a protected illness and was thereafter laid to rest at his hometown in Owo, headquarters of Owo local government area of the state.

However, in a statement released by Ajulo, he affirmed that citizens had the right to request the invocation of the Coroners Law, which is designed to address public concerns surrounding deaths considered unnatural or controversial.

Particularly, the AG emphasised that under the law, any citizen or group who reasonably suspects foul play or has lingering questions about a person’s death has the legal right to demand a coroner’s inquest.

“It is not out of place for citizens to demand its invocation when there are legitimate concerns. The Attorney General is duty-bound to act in accordance with the law once such concerns are raised by members of the public.” Dr. Ajulo said.

While confirming the receipt of petitions relating to the demise of the late Governor, Dr. Ajulo maintained that the law would be allowed to take its course without bias or sentiment. He assured that the Ministry, under his leadership, is committed to transparency, the rule of law, and due process in handling such sensitive matters.

“We have received petitions from groups both within and outside the state, including professional bodies and even from the late Governor’s hometown. Let me be clear: due process will be followed. The law is there to serve the people and ensure that truth and justice prevail.”

He said the petitioners urged him to initiate an inquest to investigate the circumstances surrounding the former Governor’s death.

“They raised concerns based on previous and recent public statements, as well as what they described as “unguarded and unhinged conduct” of the former First Lady, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu. In their petitions, she and others were explicitly named as persons of interest, with the petitioners claiming her actions cast doubt on the official narrative that the former Governor died from cancer-related complications.

The AG reiterated that there is a legal process for everything and urged citizens to allow the law to take its full course without prematurely casting aspersions on anyone, saying “If invitations or arrests need to be made, the process will not deviate from doing the needful.”

On the inspection of the remains of the late Governor, Dr. Ajulo clarified that such matters fall within the purview of the Coroners Law and the discretion of the Coroner Judge, not his or that of any individual. “The law will be allowed to take its course.”

He urged members of the public to let legal procedures unfold without interference.

“We must approach this issue with civility, dignity, and a deep sense of responsibility to the legacy of the late Governor and the peace of the state.”

Reiterating the commitment of the current administration, Dr. Ajulo stressed that the government under Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa remains unwavering in its pursuit of justice and constitutional order.

“No one is above the law, and no one is beneath its protection. Where the law provides a remedy, the government of Governor Aiyedatiwa will not be found wanting.”