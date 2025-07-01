Ahead Public Hearing, 85 Senators Back Creation of Anioma State

•As South-east traditional rulers endorse historic equity move

Louis Achi





As the support base and campaign for the creation of Anioma State continues to gain momentum nationwide, 85 senators of the 10th National Assembly have already endorsed the initiative by appending their signatures in support of the state’s creation.

The crucial move comes ahead of zonal public hearings scheduled for July 4 and 5, where the Senate Committee on the Review of 1999 Constitution will consider proposals for state creation as part of a fresh bid to amend Nigeria’s constitution.

The hearings will take place simultaneously in Lagos (South-west), Enugu (South-east), Ikot Ekpene (South-south), Jos (North-central), Maiduguri (North-east), and Kano (North-west).

There were strong indications that more senators were poised to join in the coming weeks to shore up the new mantra of equity driving the push for the state’s creation.

Additionally, traditional rulers from the South-east declared their backing, further solidifying the growing national consensus for the creation of Anioma State.

The signatures of the senators were being obtained sequel to a letter written and personally addressed to each of the senators of the 10th National Assembly by Senator Ned Nwoko, representing Delta North Senatorial District.

Nwoko is championing the course for the creation of the new state in the interest of national development, justice, and federal balance.

In the letter dated May 27, 2025, and addressed to the senate president and all members of the senate, Nwoko sought their endorsement and support for the creation of Anioma State – a constitutional proposal captured under the Senate Bill 481, currently undergoing legislative consideration as part of the ongoing constitutional amendment process.

Nwoko challenged his colleagues to rise to the occasion with courage, vision, and a commitment to justice.

“Let us be remembered as the Senate that brought balance to Nigeria’s state structure and healed a longstanding national wound,” he appealed.

In the letter titled, “Anioma as Equity State,” Nwoko emphasised that the creation of Anioma State was not merely about redrawing boundaries or political convenience – it is a matter of equity, fair representation, and justice.

He pointed out that the South-east currently had five states, while other geopolitical zones have six or seven states.

Nwoko stated, “Anioma State, to be carved out of Delta State, is a just and logical solution to this imbalance.”

He described Anioma as a region with deep cultural and historical ties to the South-east.

“Its creation will not only bring balance to Nigeria’s geopolitical structure but also promote national unity by addressing a longstanding grievance of the Igbo nation,” he added.

Ndigbo Progressive Traditional Rulers Forum also threw its weight behind the campaign.

In a letter dated May 15, 2025, signed by HRM Eze Nnamdi Ofoegbu (Oroko Abia), Diawa I of Umudiawu Ancient Kingdom, Chairman of the forum, and HRM Igwe Sunny Orah, Secretary, the traditional rulers praised Nwoko for his leadership and pledged their unwavering support.

They stated, “Your vision, passion, and courage in championing this noble cause resonate deeply with our mission as traditional rulers to uphold unity and fairness among all Igbo people.

“We are proud to identify with you in this historic endeavour and formally declare our support for the creation of Anioma State. Our forum is committed to adding our royal voice and influence to this just cause and collaborating with you in every constructive way possible.”