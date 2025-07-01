Additional Four Bouts Added to Professional Fighters League Africa Second Event

Four new bouts have been added to Professional Fighters League’s second PFL Africa event slated to hold on Saturday, August 9 at the Big Top Arena, Carnival City in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Fans on August 9 will witness Africa’s top MMA talent clash in the Welterweight and Featherweight divisions as the inaugural tournament continues toward crowning the first-ever PFL Africa Champions.

In Welterweight action on the main card, Democratic Republic of Congo’s British Boloyang (3-1) will take on Cameroon’s undefeated Octave Ayinda (5-0) in a First Round matchup.

Also at 170-pounds, Burkina Faso’s Sanon Sadeck (7-2) will square off against Yabna N’tchala (11-2-1) of Guinea-Bissau in a battle of West African stars.

The PFL Africa Featherweight division will see Nigeria’s Wasi Adeshina (7-3) take on DRC’s Jean Jacques Lubaya (9-1), while South Africa’s undefeated Elbert Steyn (3-0) steps into the SmartCage against Morocco’s Abderahman Errachidy (4-1).

Headlining the evening is a Featherweight First Round bout featuring Nigeria’s Patrick Ocheme (6-1) against Guinea’s Mohamed Camara (5-2-1) in a high-stakes matchup between two of the best West Africans in the world.

In the co-main event, Angola’s Shido Boris Esperanca (9-1), who was victorious in his PFL debut, will return to action against Gambia’s Ibrahima Mané (14-5) in a Welterweight First Round bout.

In total, 32 fighters representing 15 African nations will compete across the four PFL Africa divisions in 2025, as the league embarks on a continent wide journey to crown the first-ever PFL Africa Champions. The inaugural PFL Africa event will take place on July 19 in Cape Town, South Africa.