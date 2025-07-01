AbdulRazaq Hosts, Gifts Cash, Land Rewards to Kwara’s Federation Cup Champions

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Monday hosted the Kwara United Football Club following their historic emergence as the 2025 President Federation Cup champions.

He also hosted the U-19 category of the team who also won the inaugural National Youth League.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye,

Governor AbdulRazaq gifted each of the Kwara United players N5 million and a plot of land at the exclusive Kwara Smart City, commending them for making the state proud.

The Kwara United Club had defeated their Abakaliki FC counterparts in a match that was decided through penalty shootout following a 90-minute play.

The team made a triumphant entry into Ilorin on Monday afternoon, with residents of the capital city waving their long motorcade from Eiyenkorin down to the banquet hall in the downturn GRA where the reception was held.

The reception was attended by several dignitaries, including the Chairman of the Kwara House of Assembly Committee on Sports, Hon Rukayat Shittu; member representing Shawo/Essa Constituency, Hon Yusuf Abdulwaheed Gbenga; cabinet members; Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Princess Olubukola Babalola; Chairman, Kwara State Sports Commission, Coach Bola Magaji; Chairman, Kwara United FC, Kumbi Titilope; Chairman, Kwara State Football Association, Malam Abdullahi Musa Thuraya; Head Coach Tunde Sanni; and All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Alhaji Yahya Seriki; among others.

“This is the biggest trophy in Nigeria today. It is bigger than the League Cup. This has been in existence even before the League was formed. The trophy is in Kwara. Today. I must congratulate everybody who has made it happen,” the governor said at the reception, recalling how the administration had invested to turn around the team.

“When we came in 2019, everything was down. We were owing players a lot of money, but today the story has changed. So, I thank you all for what you are doing.

“Our administration is dedicating this trophy in memory of Alhaji Yusuf Salami, who spent his entire wealth without government support to bring in this trophy to Kwara, but he didn’t succeed. May Allah grant him Alijanna Fridaous.”

AbdulRazaq specifically commended the team, Coach Magaji, Kumbi Titiloye and the entire management for their dedication to rewriting the story of the Football Club.

Magaji and Titiloye, in their separate remarks, appreciated the governor for hugely investing in the team to achieve greater success.

