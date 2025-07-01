216 Chinese Investors Indicate Interest to Invest in Nigeria

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





Ahead of the Nigeria-China Sustainable Business Bilateral Trade and Investment Summit, slated to hold in October this year, no fewer than 216 Chinese investors have indicated interest to explore opportunities in Nigeria.

This is as 295 Chief Executive Officers, CEOs from reputable organizations in Nigeria and China, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas and four governors among other leaders and captains of industry have concluded a meeting on widening investment opportunities between Nigeria and China.

The Summit which was held at Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos was organized by the National Assembly in partnership with Merited Negotiation Consulting.

It brought together key stakeholders from Nigeria and China to explore opportunities for sustainable business collaborations and investments:

The four governors that attended the summit are Sheriff Oborovwori of Delta State, Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf (Kano), and Demola Adeleke (Osun).

Also present were the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar; Blue Economy and Marine, Adegboyega Oyetola; Solid Minerals, Dele Alake; Amb. Yu Duhai, Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria; Yan Yuqing, Chinese Consular General, Lagos; Ye Shuijin, President of China Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria and Tristan Cui, Director General, China Chamber of Commerce.

A statement by Kunle Yusuff, Executive Vice-Chairman/CEO, Merited Negotiation Consulting, in Abuja explained that an engagement with China Embassy and China Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria on the issue of Visa processing and enabling environment for participation of Nigeria’s CEOs who will be attending China Summit was on top gear.

Yusuff described the Nigeria-China Sustainable Business Bilateral Trade and Investment Summit as a resounding success.

According to him, the summit which “featured high-level participation from Nigerian and Chinese government officials, business leaders, and investors, had in attendance 175 CEOs of known Nigeria companies, 115 CEOs of Chinese Companies in China, 65 Business leaders and Entrepreneurs, 25 Financial Advisors, 17 State Chairmen, Chamber of Commerce, 10 Serving House of Representatives Committee members, 56 Federal Government Officials from various MDAs, 7 Free Trade Zones, including Delta State Special Economic Free Trade Zone, Lekki Free Trade Zones Company, Alaro City Free Trade Zone, Ogun Guangdong Free Trade Zone (OGFTZ).”

He said that the summit provided a platform for meaningful engagements between Nigerian and Chinese businesses, leading to several memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and partnership agreements.

Yusuff said: “The summit highlighted various investment opportunities in Nigeria, including infrastructure development, agriculture, and manufacturing. The summit facilitated knowledge sharing on sustainable business practices, trade, and investment between Nigeria and China.

“This summit has provided a valuable platform for Nigerian and Chinese businesses to explore opportunities for collaboration and investment. The participants were impressed by the potential for sustainable business collaborations between Nigeria and China, and look forward to exploring the opportunity to participate in the China Summit is 16th of October 2025”.