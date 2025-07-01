2027: Delta Central APC Women Endorse Tinubu, Oborevwori

Women of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta Central Senatorial District have unanimously endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, as the sole candidates of the party for the 2027 general election.

The endorsement took place during a strategic APC women’s unity meeting held in Ughelli.

According to a statement, the motion for the endorsement of President Tinubu and Governor Oborevwori was moved by Mrs. Josephine Oduaran and seconded by Hon. Stella Okotete. It was unanimously adopted through a voice vote presided over by former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Evelyn Oboro.

Convener of the meeting and Executive Director, Business Development, NEXIM Bank, Hon. Stella Okotete, said the women of Delta Central have resolved to follow President Tinubu and Governor Oborevwori without looking back.

She described the gathering as a significant step towards consolidating women’s participation in the APC and ensuring electoral victory in 2027.

Oketete said the party stands united under the leadership of Governor Oborevwori, and assured the people that more empowerment opportunities await women in the state.

She noted that the massive turnout of female political leaders from across the senatorial district is a clear indication of the growing strength of the APC.

Okotete, a former APC National Women Leader, urged the women to mobilise voters from house to house, unit to unit, ward to ward, and local government to local government to ensure landslide victories for President Tinubu, Governor Oborevwori, and all APC candidates.

She clarified that she has no intention of contesting any elective office in 2027, stating that her sole interest lies in delivering victory for the party’s candidates.

She also emphasised the importance of embracing the APC’s twinning system, where women can deputize for men and vice versa, to guarantee broader representation at all levels.

Okotete said: “Our goal is to ensure the re-election of President Tinubu and Governor Oborevwori so they can continue their good work beyond 2027. Delta State is now an APC state, and we are confident of victory. The President will get the highest number of votes from Delta State in 2027. There is no opposition here, and certainly no division within the APC. We are united”.

Speaking on behalf of the Okpe/Sapele/Uvwie Federal Constituency delegates, former House of Representatives member, Hon. Evelyn Oboro, applauded Governor Oborevwori for his outstanding achievements in just two years in office.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Delta State Civil Service Commission, Chief Roseline Amioku, urged women to register their children, particularly those of voting age to boost the senatorial district’s population. She noted that women constitute the majority of voters at polling units and called for unity to advance their collective political fortunes.

State Women Leader of the APC, Mrs. Tina Okwudili, expressed confidence in the strength of the party, citing the massive defection of former PDP members to the APC. She pledged continued hard work to ensure victory for all APC candidates in future elections.