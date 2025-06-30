Zamfara Murder Case: Victim’s Family Writes Lawal, Demands Justice

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The family of late Lauwali Magaji Yandoto, who was murdered last year, has written to the Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, for the prosecution of the suspect, Col. Rabiu Yandoto (rtd).

In a letter to the governor, a copy of which was made available to journalists yesterday in Kaduna, the family demanded justice for the deceased who was allegedly murdered by Rabiu, the pioneer commander of the state-owned security outfit, Community Protection Guards (CPG).

The letter, which was addressed to the governor and copied to the Attorney-General of the state, was signed by Anas Lauwali Magaji, a representative of the family of the deceased.

According to the family, the retired military officer was arrested in connection with the case and investigated by the Zamfara State Police Command in August 2024.

They lamented that despite a prima facie evidence established against the suspect, he was granted bail due to the failure of prosecution by the Office of the Attorney General of the state.

The family noted that since then, the case seems to have been abandoned, and called on the governor to revisit the matter with a view to prosecuting the suspect for justice to prevail.

“It’s about a year since Col. Rabiu Yandoto (rtd) was arrested in August 2024, and investigated by the Zamfara State Police Command in connection with the murder of Lauwali Magaji Yandoto

“However, despite a prima facie evidence established against him, the defendant was granted bail due to the Office of the Attorney General’s failure to prosecute,” the family alleged.

The letter appealed to Governor Lawal to intervene and ensure that justice is served.

“We have been patient for too long, and it’s time for the law to take its course,” the family insisted.