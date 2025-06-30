Unilag Retains Ecobank National Schools Chess Championship

The University of Lagos Chess Team emerged retained their title at the just concluded Ecobank National Chess Collegiate Championship that was rounded up over the weekend at the Ecobank Pan African Centre, in Lagos.

The tournament provided a platform for undergraduates to demonstrate their analytical and problem-solving skills.

The Akoka team were dominant in the Six-round Swiss pairing thrilling tournament, showcasing their strategic prowess and intellectual might and emerged on top with 26.5 points with a cash prize of N1 million as the team event champion.

The team’s top board player, Okemakinde Toluwanimi, said, “We worked tirelessly as a team, and our dedication paid off. Also, the tournament was an incredible experience, and I’m proud of our team’s resilience.” The top board player responded with excitement after the closing ceremony.

Nnamdi Azikwe University, Awka, emerged runners up with 18.5 points and a cash prize of N500,000 while Obafemi Awolowo (OAU) were in third position with a cash reward of N325,000.

The University of Benin, College of Medicine, University of Ibadan, Delta State University, Lagos State University, Ojo Campus, Lagos State University of Science and Technology, Triple Chess Academy and Chess in Slums in that order were prize winners as well.

The three-day tournament, which drew top talent from across the region, also had winners in the primary and secondary school categories. The Jaret Private School, Abeokuta, Ogun State, emerged top in the primary school, followed by Chess in Slums and Baptist Group of Schools in that order.

While in the secondary school category, it was Platform School that upstaged the defending champions, Day Spring School, to the top position, while Shima Academy placed third.

In all, 366 Schools and 1830 students took part in the tournament.

In his address at the closing ceremony, the Executive Director, Commercial and Consumer Banking, Mr. Kola Adeleke, commended all the participants for their resilience and performances throughout the tournament.

He urged them to extend their commitments in the game of chess into their academic excellence for a better tomorrow.

“For us at Ecobank, aside from the fact that we want to nurture among this generation to build the next generation of leaders in all spheres of life. It will be nice to see all of you apply your knowledge in the game of chess to your daily activities, where you think deeply before you make your moves.

“We are committed to the continuation of this annual event and looking forward to more schools keying into this project as we aim for a better tomorrow in all spheres,” he remarked.

In his response, the Vice President of Nigeria Chess Federation (NCF), Prince Adeyinka Adewole, said that “What we have experienced over the last three days is more than a tournament. It has been a national celebration of intellect, discipline, diversity, and vision. Chess has once again proven itself to be not just a game but a nation-building force, uniting minds and communities across Nigeria.

In all, over N20 million cash prizes were won by the teams and those of individual board order. The prizes were higher by four million owing to a larger number of participants across the three sections.