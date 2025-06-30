Surulere Chief Whip Calls for Full LG Autonomy to Boost Development 

Funmi Ogundare

An author and the Chief Whip of Surulere Legislative Arm, Hon. Eric Eninla Otinwa, weekend called for full autonomy for local governments, saying that such move will ensure true development and meet the local needs of the people.

Otinwa, who made the call at the launch of his book titled, ‘Council Autonomy and Grassroots Governance’; and his 50th birthday celebration, in Lagos, explained that the issue of grassroots autonomy is central to national progress and true development can only take root when local governments are granted full autonomy.

His book, a comprehensive 204-paged work, he noted, is aimed at addressing the structural and operational issues plaguing local governance in Nigeria.

According to him, “This book documents not just the challenges, but the structure, impact, and urgent need for councils to govern themselves in ways that meet local needs.”

Speaking with journalists, Otinwa, who is also the Chairman Lagos State Chief Whip Forum, believes that his work will serve as a powerful resource not only for local administrators, but also for scholars, students, federal lawmakers, and everyday citizens.

“Information is power,” he noted. “This book covers everything, from the history of Surulere and biographies of past leaders to deep comparisons of Nigeria’s local governance systems with those of South Africa, Ghana, and the UK.”

The author emphasised the role of local councils, their representatives, and how a disconnect between the people and their grassroots leaders has slowed progress.

He stated that understanding these structures is critical. “Many citizens don’t even know the duties of their local government or what their councillors are meant to represent,” he said. “This book changes that.”

He highlighted his personal achievements in Surulere as a case study for successful grassroots governance.

According to Otinwa, under his leadership, Surulere has witnessed a remarkable transformation: installation of solar-powered street lighting, new buses to improve local transport, construction of recreational centres, road rehabilitations, and more than 1,000 cars distributed to support mobility and productivity.

The Chief of Staff to Lagos State Governor on Housing, Hon. Barakat Odunuga-Bakare, emphasised the importance of learning from history as a tool for shaping a better future.

She called on members of her constituency to engage deeply with documented history to avoid repeating past mistakes, adding that they should read the book and internalise its lessons.

“History has been documented. What is happening now has happened before, and what will happen tomorrow is rooted in today,” Odunuga-Bakare stated. “If we learn from the present, the impact of future challenges can be reduced. Reading and reflecting on historical context is not just enlightening, but essential for progress.”

The book reviewer and Professor of Exercise Physiology in the Department of Human Kinetics and Health Education, University of Lagos, Grace Otinwa, emphasised that the book offers a critical analysis of the structure, challenges, and impact of local government administration, an issue she described as vital to national development.

“The book speaks for itself,” she said. “Its strength lies in how it documents the historical context and operational challenges of local governance in Nigeria. It also reflects the biography and dedication of the author, who is not only a family member, but an extremely active and hardworking individual.”

She added that the author’s passion for community engagement and physical activity stems from his background in sports, making his work dynamic and people-centred.

A former Chairman of Surulere Local Government, Chief Agboola Dabiri, described Otinwa as a politician who has given his best in the history of Surulere, adding that the society should learn from the history of the place that has produced notable people in politics.