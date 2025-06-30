Stakeholders Advocate National Policy Framework to TackleMarine Debris

Stakeholders in the maritime sector have called for a strengthened national policy framework to tackle marine debris in order to avert the danger ahead and safeguard the future of Nigerian oceans.

The stakeholders, who made this call at the 2025 yearly summit of the Shipping Correspondents Association of Nigeria (SCAN) in Lagos, said the debris impaired navigational safety and port operations and polluted coastlines, undermining tourism, coastal livelihoods, and community health among others.

Managing Director, NPA, Abubakar Dantsoho, at the summit, said marine debris threaten biodiversity, including fish, marine mammals, and seabirds, often resulting in entanglement and ingestion.

Dantsoho, represented by Principal Manager, Marine, NPA, Capt Femi Oyewole, said as custodians of Nigeria’s seaports, the NPA is deeply vested in advancing national and global efforts to combat marine litter and preserve the integrity of the marine ecosystem.

He said the “dangers are no longer distant possibilities; they are present and growing”, hence the need to tackle it headlong.

Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), Pius Akutah applauded SCAN for choosing such a critical topic, and emphasis on the need to prioritize the clearance of the water channels to ensure free sailing for the vessels on the inlands waterways.

Akutah, represented by Deputy Director, Monitoring and Enforcement, Adeshina Sarumi said having a channel that is dotted with waste debris or shipwrecks is not favourable to the nation’s water transportation.

Managing Director, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Bolaji Oyebamiji, urged all stakeholders to be upright in tackling marine debris and emphasized the need for more enlightenment for the residents of the coastal communities.

Oyebamiji, who was Represented by Assistant General Manager, NIWA, Mrs Aisha Eri, said there is an existing marine litter action plan in place to curb the menace and this involves all stakeholders with shared responsibilities.

The Guest Speaker, and President, Nigerian Association of Master Mariners, Captain Tajudeen Alao expressed concerns that some strategic areas that should normally be tourist centers have been taken over by debris.

He said unchecked accumulation of marine debris has continued to threaten Nigeria’s competitiveness in the maritime space,

Represented by the Second Vice-President, Nigerian Association of Master Mariners, Captain Olugunwa Jide, sought for an established legislative framework backed by the National Assembly. He suggested a fine of N5 million for earrings waste disposers.