Signature Bank Appoints Nixon Iwedi MD/CEO

Kayode Tokede

Signature Bank Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Nixon Iwedi as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

The appointment has been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).



The bank disclosed this in a statement yesterday, explaining that the appointment marked a pivotal step in the bank’s continued evolution and growth strategy.

Iwedi brings a wealth of experience and visionary leadership to Signature Bank, strengthening the bank’s management team as it strives to transform the bank into a formidable player in Nigeria.



According to the statement, Iwedi has over 28 years of industry experience spanning commercial and corporate banking, global transaction services and compliance.



“Nixon has consistently led various transformative initiatives that promoted sustainable growth in new/start-up institutions,” it added.

Until his appointment, Iwedi was the pioneer Executive Director and Executive Compliance Officer of Globus Bank Limited, where he actively drove the bank’s foray into the commercial and corporate banking space.



“His strategic insight and people-focused leadership will be instrumental in advancing Signature Bank’s strive to become a formidable player in the very competitive Nigerian Banking industry.



“Nixon started his banking career with GTBank in 1997 before joining Access Bank Plc in 2002. At Access Bank, he held several leadership positions including Group Head, Global Transaction Banking, Group Head, Large Conglomerates, and Zonal Head, Commercial Banking Group, Port Harcourt.



“In 2009, Mr. Iwedi was seconded to the Netherlands Development Finance Company (FMO) in The Hague as Senior Investment Officer, gaining international exposure in deal structuring, origination, and credit risk management,” it further stated.



He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from the University of Port Harcourt, as well as MBA degrees from Bangor University, UK, and the Rivers State University of Science and Technology.



He is an alumnus of INSEAD (France) and IMD (Switzerland) and is a certified member of both the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) and the Chartered Banker Institutes of Scotland and Wales.

His professional accomplishments are further underscored by his recognition as a Fellow of the National Institute of Credit Administration (FICA).

Speaking on the appointment, the Chairman, Signature Bank, Alhaji Tijjani M. Borodo said, “We are delighted to welcome Mr. Nixon Iwedi to Signature Bank. His depth of experience, integrity, and leadership track record aligns perfectly with our drive to reposition Signature Bank as a formidable player in the Nigerian Banking industry. We look forward to the strategic direction he will bring in this exciting phase of our journey.”