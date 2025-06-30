Oil Theft: Army Arrests 46 Suspects, Destroys 23 Illegal Refining Sites in N’Delta

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

In an effort to crackdown on oil theft, pipeline vandalism and associated crimes in the Niger Delta Region, the Nigerian Army, 6 Division arrested 46 alleged oil thieves in the region.

According to the Acting Deputy Director, 6 Division Army Public Relation, Danjuma Jonah, the troops of the Division conducted the operations with other security agencies between June 9 and 29, 2025.

He disclosed that during the operations, 23 illegal refining sites were deactivated and over 30,000 litres of stolen products recovered across the region.

In Biseni Community, Adibawa in Yenagoa Local Government Area (LGA), Bayelsa State, nine big pots, 16 drum pots, four receivers, four drum coolants were said to have been destroyed with over 6,000 litres of stolen crude recovered.

The troops also apprehended two suspected criminals in possession of two locally fabricated pistols with 9mm rounds at Otueke in Ogbia LGA.

Similarly, in Rivers State, around Kilometer 45 general area in Degema LGA, 6 illegal refining sites were uncovered, with over 5,000 litres of stolen crude confiscated.

Danjuma also disclosed that at Kula 1 general area in Akuku-Toru LGA, an illegal refining site was taken out, with four cooking ovens, four receivers, and four drums filled with over 2,500 litres of stolen Automotive Gasoline Oil (AGO) handled appropriately.

He said: “Four suspected oil thieves were arrested in connection to the malfeasance. Also, clearance operations conducted along the Imo River, led to the destruction of six illegal refining sites, 32 drum pots, nine drum receivers, 10 sacks with over 2,000 litres of crude oil recovered around Obuzor and Okoloma general areas in Ukwa West and Oyigbo LGAs of Abia and Rivers States respectively”.

The 6 Division, spokesperson revealed that “in Akwa Ibom State, troops raided a warehouse at Ukanafun LGA, where 131 nylon bags filled with over 3,930 litres of stolen products were recovered.

“Relatedly, at Ebughu area in Mbo LGA, troops intercepted seven 30 litre jerricans filled with over 300 litres of illegally refined AGO,” he said.

He also stated added: “In Delta State, at Kwale in Ndokwa East LGA, troops discovered a store at a tanker park along Asaba expressway, where 150 sacks filled with over 3,000 litres of stolen crude oil were recovered.”

“Troops also intercepted a vacuum truck with Registration Number Delta LEH 167 SP loaded with stolen crude at Yanga market road Oleh in Isoko North LGA. The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled.”