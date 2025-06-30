  • Monday, 30th June, 2025

Nduka Obaigbena Secondary Schools Essay Competition Begins

The preliminaries for the 2025 Nduka Obaigbena Secondary Schools Essay Competition will take place from tomorrow, Tuesday, July 1 to July 14, 2025. The event will conclude with a prize-giving ceremony at the prestigious Government College Ughelli in Delta State.


According to the organisers,  Citizens Advocacy for Social and Economic Rights (CASER), this annual competition aims to inspire secondary school students across Nigeria to develop strong writing skills.


“ It focuses on creative writing, critical thinking, rigorous research, and a deep commitment to truth, the core principles of responsible journalism. In an age increasingly challenged by misinformation, online abuse, and the erosion of ethical communication, this competition seeks to guide young minds back to the values of integrity, clarity, and accuracy in expression. CASER  is proud to organise this event in honour of Prince Nduka Obaigbena, who is the  Chairman of the THISDAY/ARISE Group, whose birthday anniversary falls on July 14th.


This initiative celebrates Obaigbena’s enduring contributions to advancing excellence in journalism and broadcasting across Africa,” the organisers said.

