Jubilation as Shinkafi Volunteer Forces Kill Bandit Commander, Danbokolo in Zamfara

▪︎ Turji in disarray, as DSS Maintains Studied Silence, role unclear

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Details have emerged on how notorious bandit kingpin Kachalla Yellow Danbokolo died at the weekend in Zamfara State after an earlier gun battle with Shinkafi Volunteer Forces in the State.

Danbokolo’s death is being wildly celebrated in Zamfara State and many parts of the Northwest States as many locales know him as the leader of Bello and the most dreaded bandit in the zone, even more dangerous than his cousin, Bello Turji, whom they describe as a mere spokesperson.

Security sources said Danbokolo and more than 173 bandits were killed after the blistering surprise attack by the volunteer forces.

The sources could, however, neither confirm nor deny the role of the Department of State Services (DSS) in the recent onslaughts which has greatly decimated the bandits, stating that the secret police has rather maintained shealth mode in these operations, “covert assault”

According to the sources, Danbokolo, who sustained serious gun injuries during the attack, died over the weekend and was buried on Saturday. His death and that of several fighters loyal to him were reportedly being celebrated, particularly by residents of Kurya District in Shinkafi LGA, whom he had terrorised for months.

Said one villager, “We are in serious celebrations mood. It is hard to believe that Danbokolo, a man whose name used to strike fear in our hearts, is no more. I can authoritatively tell you that Danbokolo is the man behind the mask. He is the overall Commander. Turji merely communicates, while dreaded Danbokolo is the executioner of all the evil.

“Not only Danbokolo was killed, at least, 173 bandits, loyal to him have been killed and buried within the week and several of them have fled the community. We see them running away after every raid on their hideouts,” he said.

Another resident confirmed that “known loyalists of Turji are now in a state of fear and confusion, and that some are now seeking to surrender as they see the end in sight.”

He said, “This is the first time we believe that these bandits will soon be gone for good. Bello Turji has no hiding place. Knowing that his days are numbered, he and some of his foot soldiers have begun to desperately beg for amnesty. “

These strikes by the courageous volunteer forces on Turji’s main stronghold are the first since the onset of organized banditry in the region. It has devastated the bandits including the death of Danbokolo, who residents believe is the Commander of terror. While DSS has remained silent, these volunteers, however, keep referencing support from the Agency.

The source also retaliated that locals in the area have been massively jubilating following the killings, with most farmers expressing the hope that they won’t have to pay taxes to bandits in this farming season.

They thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinibu for this intervention.