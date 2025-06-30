Imo Harmony Project  Urges Uzodimma to Remain Steadfast on Charter of Equity

Amby Uneze in Owerri

The Owerri Zone leaders of Imo State under the auspices of Imo Harmony Project (IHP), a group strategizing for the full implementation of the Imo State Charter of Equity, has commended the state Governor, Hope Uzodimma, on his laudable projects across the state, noting that the contents contained in his recent ‘State-of-the-state address’ were most significant and verifiable.

In a statement signed by the Convener/Chairman of IHP, Capt. Emma Ihenacho, he expressed satisfaction over the numerous achievements of the Uzodimma’s administration for five years it came on board, and urged the governor not to relent in his wise vision to develop the state.

Ihenacho, a businessman and former Minister of Interior, noted that with the litany of completed projects and the ongoing ones, skeptics have been proven wrong by the bold and transformative initiatives across different sectors which had continued to earn his administration accolades while renewing the confidents of Imolites in the delivery of dividends of democracy.

While promising the governor of support and cooperation from the zone, he, however, urged him to remain committed to the charter of equity “despite distractions from those who seem not to appreciate the value of peace and harmonious coexistence.”

According to him, “As the government continues with its development strides, the IHP remains strongly committed to the governor’s goal of achieving inclusive governance through the Imo charter of equity.

“In our view, beyond the massive change of the infrastructure landscape, the successful implementation of the charter would be the governor’s greatest legacy to Imo people.

“Finally, IHP notes the governor’s concern for the continuation of his legacy of people-centred developments, and would like to assure him that Owerri Zone is replete with talents capable of taking governance to a greater pedestal that would make the state and its citizens truly proud.”