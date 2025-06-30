Ill-timed Panic and the Real Truth behind Police Pension Reforms

Ambrose Ijeuwa

A troubling report has recently made the rounds, alleging a nationwide strike threat by so-called “aggrieved” police officers over pension reforms. Cloaked in alarmist language, the publication appeared less concerned with facts and more intent on fomenting fear, sowing distrust, and undermining public confidence in the nation’s security institutions.



To the discerning reader, the tone of the publication was unambiguously sensational. It presented what it claimed was a collective voice of police officers, yet this voice bore no resemblance to the disciplined ethos of the Nigeria Police Force—a service governed by rules that strictly prohibit industrial action of any kind. Even more damning was the outlandish claim that officers had threatened to “maim or kill” colleagues who report for duty during the supposed strike. Such language is not only inflammatory, but grossly irresponsible, bereft of fact, and manifestly malicious. No officer worthy of the uniform would stoop to such criminal rhetoric, and no true patriot should amplify it.



That is not to suggest that all is well with pension administration. There are indeed genuine grievances regarding the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), and these have been acknowledged at the highest levels of government. But reform is a process, not an act of theatre. It requires deliberation, dialogue, and patience—not anonymous threats and mob agitation.



Stakeholders have not been idle. For years, the Ministry of Police Affairs, the National Assembly, pension regulators, and representatives of the Force have been engaged in constructive deliberations to address structural challenges within the scheme. What we are witnessing is not a state of abandonment, but a nation working—deliberately and determinedly—towards justice and sustainability for its workforce.



Indeed, the Federal Government has taken bold steps. The proposed reintroduction of the gratuity scheme—where retirees would receive 100 per cent of their final gross annual pay as a lump sum—marks a profound shift in retirement policy. At an estimated cost of N35 billion annually, this initiative speaks volumes of the administration’s commitment to restoring dignity to those who have served. According to the Director General of PenCom, Ms Omolola Oloworaran, this “modest but impactful intervention” is already being worked out in accordance with Section 4(4)(a) of the Pension Reform Act 2014.



Moreover, the President has recently approved a staggering N758 billion to clear pension arrears accumulated over decades. This is not mere lip service—it is a decisive, historic act. When fully implemented, pension entitlements are expected to increase by as much as 60 per cent. Additionally, monthly pension disbursements under the CPS have risen from N8.3 billion to N11.9 billion as of June 18, 2025, directly benefiting over 233,000 retirees.

These gains have been driven by sound economic reforms and improved returns on investments in Retirement Savings Accounts.



Equally noteworthy is the resolution of delays associated with accrued pension rights. Where retirees once languished for years awaiting their entitlements, accrued rights are now being settled with speed and precision. Payments have already been made up to March 2025, with July 2025 disbursements expected imminently. These funds, once credited to individual RSAs, will not only enhance retirement security but also accrue further value through market returns.

All these reforms have been made public and are verifiable. They paint a picture of a government actively addressing inherited liabilities and laying a stronger foundation for the future. These are not cosmetic gestures—they are substantive interventions that deserve acknowledgment and support.



Thus, the present campaign of fear and misinformation is, at best, premature and, at worst, a reckless attempt to destabilise progress. Calls for strike action, especially in an institution barred by law from such, are not just unpatriotic—they are unlawful.



We must not allow mischief-makers to hijack the narrative. Reform is underway. Dialogue is bearing fruit. Let us not permit sensationalism to derail a process already on course. The Nigerian Police Force deserves better than the cynical manipulation of anonymous cowards and unverified claims. Let us remain steadfast, patient, and committed to seeing these reforms through to their rightful conclusion.