Ibas Pledges N50m to Rivers Angels for Emerging Champions 

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), has promised N50million to the state owned team, Rivers Angels Football Club, for emerging champions of the 2025 women’s President Federation Cup.

Rivers Angels defeated Nasarawa Amazons 4-2 on penalty shootouts during the finals at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos, on Saturday, to retain the President Federation Cup Women’s title.

Speaking with journalists after the victory, Vice Admiral Ibas, represented by Secretary to the State’s Government, Prof. Ibibia Lucky Worika, expressed joy over the trophy.

“This is absolutely unprecedented. There’s nothing like it. We are proud as Rivers men and women that our girls can put up such a feat and we are proud as a government.

“His Excellency, the Administrator sent me here to encourage the girls at this final. So I think it’s a wonderful thing. It’s a great feeling, and there are no words to describe it.

“Before the match, I also conveyed His Excellency’s best wishes to the team. I told them that the Rivers State Government is very proud that you are even here in the finals and that if you do your best, you can be absolutely certain that Rivers State Government is going to recognize you.”

The SSG conveyed the Administrator’s promise of ₦50million to the team, while encouraging the athletes who won medals during the 2024 National Sports Festival to remain coordinated as he maintained that government is working on redeeming the pledge to them.

The Team Manager of Rivers Angels, Mrs Matilda Otuenne, thanked God and noted that the team has been dedicated and hardworking to achieve the feat.

Rivers Angels’ previous triumphs were in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2024.